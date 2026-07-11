2026-07-11 09:48:02
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Airline Suspended: Flamingo Air grounded after fatal crash claims 10 lives in Bahamas

Air operator certificate suspended after two safety incidents on the same day, including a deadly North Andros crash.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: Flamingo Air has been temporarily grounded after Bahamian aviation authorities suspended the airline’s Air Operator Certificate (AOC) following two serious safety incidents on Friday. These included a fatal plane crash in North Andros that claimed the lives of all 10 people on board.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation of the Bahamas has announced the immediate suspension of the airline and said that the action was taken in the interest of aviation safety after two separate incidents involving the domestic carrier occurred within hours of each other.

According to the Ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas (CAAB) imposed the suspension as a precautionary safety measure while investigations are carried out. Officials stressed that the decision should not be viewed as an adverse compliance action against Flamingo Air but rather as a step to ensure public safety while the circumstances surrounding both incidents are examined.

The suspension follows the crash of a twin-engine Cessna 402 operated by Flamingo Air on Friday afternoon. The aircraft departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau at approximately 12:30 p.m. bound for San Andros Airport before crashing into dense brush just west of the airport shortly before 2:00 p.m.

Authorities confirmed that all 10 people on board including nine passengers and one pilot were killed. One person was initially rescued from the wreckage but later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier that same day, another Flamingo Air flight bound for Mayaguana experienced a mid-flight issue which forced the pilot to return safely to Nassau. After passengers had disembarked, the aircraft caught fire while on the airport tarmac. No injuries were reported in that incident.

Following the two back-to-back incidents, the Ministry suspended Flamingo Air's Air Operator Certificate pending a full investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas and other relevant agencies.

Flamingo Air has said that it is cooperating fully with investigators and aviation regulators as the investigations continue. In its statement, the Ministry extended condolences to the families affected by the tragedy while saying its "thoughts and prayers are with the families who have been impacted by this incident."

The government has indicated that further updates will be provided as the investigations progress.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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