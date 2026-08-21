Trinidad’s Carnival Catwalk wins Best Entertainment Programme at 57th CBU Awards

The Trinidad and Tobago-produced reality series won Best Entertainment Programme Television at the 57th Caribbean Broadcasting Union Awards, marking another milestone for Caribbean television.

Trinidad and Tobago: The creative industry of Trinidad and Tobago has scored a major international achievement with locally produced reality series Carnival Catwalk taking home the Best Entertainment Programme Television at the highly anticipated 57th Annual Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) Awards.

Carnival Catwalk is a reality television series created and produced in Trinidad and Tobago. The programme will combine fashion, competition and carnival culture and it at present airs in the United States on Peacock.

The series emerged as one of the top of hundreds of entries which were submitted from across the Caribbean and beyond with this year’s awards attracting entries from 16 nations.

The award was accepted by Executive Producers Jerome “Rome” Precilla, Rodney Seemungal and Gian Franco in Guyana. The victory adds yet another milestone to Carnival Catwalk which has now become one of the country’s notable television reality shows.

The reality series which has been created and produced in Trinidad and Tobago has also made history as the first local reality TV production to be carried by a major United States streaming platform. At present, it is airing on NBC Universal’s Peacock in the US.

The show blends fashion, culture and reality television while also placing Caribbean designers, models and other creative professionals at the centre of the production.

Executive Producer Precilla said that the CBU recognition is evidence that productions from Trinidad and Tobago can also compete at a global stage.

Precilla said that this award is bigger than Carnival Catwalk, adding that the Caribbean has incredible creative talent and our goal has always been to take the stories and culture to the world.

Blending fashion, Carnival and competition, the production is taking its Trinidad and Tobago roots to a broader international audience through its growing presence on US streaming platforms.

Producers say the latest recognition further strengthens their commitment to creating opportunities for Caribbean talent and highlights the potential for regionally produced stories to connect with audiences around the world.