Trinidad: 21-year-old law student found dead in St Augustine apartment

Police launched an investigation after a 21-year-old University of the West Indies law student was found unresponsive in her St Augustine apartment on Thursday evening.

Trinidad and Tobago: A twenty-one-year-old college student, studying law was found dead inside her apartment at Watts Street, St. Augustine, on the evening of September 10, 2026.

According to the reports, the police were alerted about the discovery around 8:00 p.m on Thursday. The police force subsequently reported at the scene, at the three-storey apartment building.

Upon arriving at the apartment on the third floor, the officials discovered a young woman unresponsive.

Officials reported that the student was originally a resident of Brother Road in New Grant but has been living in St. Augustine for her studies at the University of the West Indies.

Officials noted that the family and relatives of the young girl were unable to contact her for a few days, which made them concerned. The relatives contacted a fellow student who was also a resident of the same apartment building to go check on her.

The fellow student found the 21-year-old inside the apartment and contacted the emergency personnel immediately as she was unresponsive.

Following the report, a District Medical Officer arrived at the apartment and pronounced her dead. Investigators searched and processed the apartment and took photographs.

The body of the girl was reportedly removed and was taken to the Forensic Science Centre, under the custody of funeral home personnel for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators have noted that the death was unnatural as they are yet to discover what actually caused the death of the 21-year-old. However, her identity has not yet been disclosed by the officials.

Further investigations under the matter are underway as police are enquiring the neighbours, friends and closed ones of the deceased.