Trinidad: Woman arrested after allegedly using fake ID to withdraw TT$85,000 at St James bank

Police detained a woman after Republic Bank staff allegedly uncovered a fraudulent attempt to withdraw TT$85,000 using another person’s national identification card.

Trinidad and Tobago: A woman has been detained for allegedly attempting to withdraw a sum of $85,000 using a fake national identification card from a Republic Bank branch in St James on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

According to the reports, the officers noted that they responded to the bank at Long Circular Mall at around 3:00 p.m on Thursday, following a report they received regarding a suspected fraudulent transaction.

The bank authorities reported that the woman presented an identification card that had the name and the details of another woman. With that it also has a withdrawal slip of $85,000.

Bank officials became suspicious and concerned after witnessing that, they subsequently contacted the person who was named on the card via Whatsapp video call.

The woman reported that she produced her genuine identification card, confirming the suspicion of discrepancy.

The woman who was trying to use her identification card was immediately arrested and taken to the St James Police Station. The police officers later recovered an actual national identification card that belonged to the woman.

The investigators have not yet disclosed the identity of either woman and the circumstances under which the suspect got access to the identification card of another woman.

Further investigations into the matter are continuing as Police Constable Thomas of the Fraud Squad is leading the investigations.