Boston Police investigate multiple fraudulent schemes at local stores, seek public assistance

Boston, United States: The Boston Police Department issued an alarm to the community alerting them to be aware of fraudulent schemes and with that detectives also issued a notice on their official Facebook page that they are seeking the public's assistance in identifying three suspects involved in multiple recent fraudulent schemes in Boston.

First incident: At Walgreens

The police shared that the first incident took place at Walgreens, 710 East Broadway Street on Saturday, September 13, 2025, around 3:37 pm when the victim reported to the police that three men approached her claiming that they were collecting donations.

The victim further claimed that the suspects forcibly took her mobile phone and her bank card and later they withdrew thousands of dollars from her bank account before fleeing the area.

Second incident: At Walgreens

Authorities further claimed that, later on the same day another victim reported the similar incident, that, when she was at the Walgreens on East Broadway, the suspect took her mobile phone and card, with which they also took a large amount of money without her consent.

Third incident: At Whole Foods

Officials also mentioned that later around 12:53 PM, on the same day, a third victim reported to the police about being targeted by the suspects in the parking lot of the Whole Foods, 348 Harrison Avenue. It is being said by the officers that they again disguised themselves as the donation collector and approached the victim to seek donations and then manipulated the victim, while using her phone and credit card to transfer the amount fraudulently before leaving in a gray sedan.

Along with this the Boston Police Department described the suspects as three black males, who looked approximately 30 to 40 years old. Also one one the suspects have a distinctive tattoo with the word “RED” above his left eyebrow.

The detectives who were assigned to District C-6 and District D-4 are currently investigating the matter very seriously as three similar kinds of incidents happened on the same day. The officers further shared their contact information, District C-6 Detectives: (617) 343-4742 and District D-4 Detectives: (617) 343-5619, while urging the public to help them in arresting all three suspects.

The Boston Police Department concluded their statement by saying “the authorities will protect the identities of people who provide any information related to the crime and the suspects.”