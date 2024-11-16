Trinidad: Missing Jamie Mohammed found decapitated, police suspect sexual assault

Trinidad and Tobago: A 44-year-old female, Jamie Mohammed of Trinidad, who went missing on Friday, October 18, 2024, was found murdered off Murray Trace in Siparia.



The victim has been identified as a resident of Mendes Village in Siparia. The identification was made based on the items of clothing found on her and near her headless body.



The discovery of the dead body was made on Thursday, November 14, by two individuals who were on their way to hunt. They notified the police officials and the authorities conducted the preliminary investigations.



The officials noted that because of the advanced state of decomposition, additional verification on the body needs to be conducted at the Forensic Sciences Center in St James, Trinidad and Tobago.



The police confirmed that the badly decomposing and nude body of the female was found just off the roadway along Murray Trace. Police further suspect that the victim was sexually assaulted before being murdered, and the remains of her head was decapitated from the body.



The body was discovered by the males just a few feet from the roadway while on their way to hunt for wild meat in the area.



Notably, Mohammed originally hails from Fyzabad and was missing since Friday, October 18, 2024 after she was last seen on High Street in Trinidad.



Following the discovery was made, the relatives of the deceased confirmed her identification. They said that the sneakers found on her body belonged to Jamie Mohammed.



It was reported that, “A close female relative of JAMIE MOHAMMED confirmed with Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat, that Jamie owned a pair of sneakers similar to the one found on the corpse which was found yesterday at Murray Trace, Siparia. Further forensic work will have to be done to confirm an identification.”



The incident has left shockwaves across the island nation with several of the locals taking to Facebook and expressing their immense sadness over her demise. Ishaara Mohammed, a local outlined that how can she say rest in peace when is how one has to die and added, “She was raped and killed and decapitated to the point where her mom had to identify her sneakers.”



The deceased’s mother, sisters, sister in law and brother are short on words after this brutal discovery.



Another local named Kristy Ali said, “Jamie was my class mate. This is real sad boi. I always knew jamie to be a nice person. I was praying that this would not be the outcome. RIP girlfriend,” while another noted, “Those types of crime very difficult to solve unless you have a eye witness, people just need to be careful who they riding with, Murray trace is a very dark and lonely road.”