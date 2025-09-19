Grenadian student found dead at Delta State University Campus, Investigation underway

During a routine inspection near the Pickleball courts, a staff member discovered a body hanging from a tree around 7:00 a.m., police reported.

Grenada: A 21-year-old Grenadian Boy studying at the Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi was found dead at the campus on Monday, September 15, which caused the facility to shut down immediately and launch an investigation.

The autopsy ruled out by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner has revealed the cause of death as hanging and confirming it as suicide.

According to official police reports, a staff member found during a regular inspection found a dead body hanging up in a tree by the Pickleball courts at 7:00 am. The discovery shocked the entire university, with black students feeling concerned for their safety related to issues of racial discrimination.

The family of Reed has also claimed that they were misinformed about the circumstances revolving around his death. The family stated to the media that they were first told that Reed died in his hostel room, only to find out later that he was found hanging on a tree.

Police Investigation

Campus Police Chief Michael Peeler said that there is no present evidence to believe in foul play. He also noted that further details will only be available once the medical examiner finishes his investigation.

Delta State University President Daniel Ennis has also expressed his grief upon hearing the news of Reed’s death. He extended his sympathies to Reed’s family and friends and reported that a full-scale investigation will be conducted into the incident. In addition, counselling and spiritual support services are also made available to help students, staff members, and faculty.

Multiple police agencies are investigating the case including: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office, Cleveland Police Department and campus police. The university and surrounding schools are not under any ongoing threat, officials said.

The authorities involved have revealed that the investigation is still active and the toxicology results are pending and will take 2-4 weeks to complete.

Also, the authorities have confirmed that the surveillance videos exist related to the case but the details remain undisclosed.

Reed’s family is requesting full disclosure and urging the public to focus more on this case. They have also hired attorney Vanessa J. Jones said that the family wants answers from both the university and state officials, and might seek them through independent entities.

Reed's death has brought forward the issue of safety of international students, especially in countries like the US where racial discrimination has been a problem for generations.