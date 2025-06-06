St Kitts launches ‘Travel Tuesdays’ with discounted nonstop flights from US, Caribbean Hubs

St Kitts and Nevis: As the peak vacation season in the Caribbean is nearing, several airlines are offering non-stop flights to St Kitts at lower fares, which will be applicable for a limited time only. According to the information, Caribbean Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are offering these services every Tuesday.

The development was announced by the Ministry of Tourism of St Kitts through its official Facebook account. The Ministry noted, “Travel Tuesdays - Make your summer unscripted with non-stop flights to St. Kitts at these limited-time fares. Book now!”

It is reported that the American Airlines will offer its services from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York to St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. The price for the same will be $219 for one way on every Tuesday between June 10-17, 11-25 and 13-27 while for the round trip, the cost will be $407 on the same dates.

United Airlines is offering its services from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey with the ticket costing $219 (one way) on June 28 and $387 for a round trip between June 21 to 28.

Caribbean Airlines will be offering services both from Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados.

From Trinidad to St Kitts, the price of one-way ticket will be $215 on June 10, 16 and 17 while the ticket for the round trip will cost $411 for a round trip between June 10 to 17. On the other hand, the price of one way ticket from Barbados to St Kitts will cost at $267 on June 7 while the round-trip ticket between June 19 and 26 will cost $400.

These limited time fare services will benefit the travellers seeking to travel to St Kitts from New York, New Jersey, Trinidad or Barbados and with these flights, the tourism ministry is expecting a push in air arrivals for the month of June.