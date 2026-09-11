Jamaica: Former JDF soldier and ex-wife found dead in Georgia apartment

Glynn County police launched an investigation after officers conducting a welfare check discovered the bodies of a former Jamaican soldier and his ex-wife inside a Brunswick apartment.

Jamaica: A Jamaican Defence Force (JDF) former soldier and his 25-year-old ex-wife were discovered dead within an apartment in Brunswick, Georgia, on Monday, September 7, 2026, triggering a probe by the Glynn County Police Department.

Authorities have characterised the circumstances that appear to be domestic in nature but have not disclosed any official description about what occurred inside the residence.

The victims are known to be Leon Anthony Myers, 25 and Celeste Cyan Morgan, 25, both from the Brunswick area. Police stated that Morgan was the registered occupant of the apartment at the Camelia Apartments on Atlama Avenue.

Myers formerly served in the Jamaican Defence Force and was a Jamaican national. He was the original resident of Brandon Hill, near the St Andrew-St Mary parish border.

As stated by Glynn County police, officers visited the apartment to carry out a welfare visit at around 4:01 p.m. on Monday. On reaching the crime site officers outlined the incident as emergency circumstances, leading them to make entry into the residence.

Eventually the dead body of Myers and Morgan was found inside, though no one else was reportedly found at the apartment. Police verified that Morgan and Myers had earlier been a married couple.

Investigators probing into the case have informed that the incident is believed to be a matter of domestic dispute. However this does not indicate or reveal any confirmation regarding the death of the former couple and if any third person was involved. At this time no person of interest has been identified or charged by the authorities.

Notably, investigators have not disclosed any information regarding the nature and circumstances of the death. Further details are awaited as the post-mortem of the body is undergoing.

Glynn County police also stated that the recent incident does not demonstrate if the residents of Camilea Apartments have any threat from the surrounding community. The investigation is ongoing and additional details awaited regarding the incident are subject to the current investigation.