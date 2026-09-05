Jamaica: St Catherine man remanded over brother’s fatal stabbing in Portmore

A 29-year-old St Catherine man has been remanded after being charged with the fatal stabbing of his older brother during an alleged dispute at their Newlands home.

Jamaica: Twenty-nine-year old Shakim Wilson from St Catherine has been arrested and charged for lethally stabbing and murdering his thirty-year-old brother, Shaquille Wilson in Newlands, Portmore, St Catherine.

Wilson was brought before Judge Genetta Smikle in the St Catherine Parish Court on September 4, 2026, during which no bail was granted. He was eventually ordered to remain in custody and is scheduled to attend the next hearing on October 16, 2026.

The incident took place during the morning of August 19, 2026, at a home in the Beverly Flats community of Newlands, Portmore. Based on the accusations presented in court, it was about 6:30 a.m, when the confrontation emerged between the two brothers at the residence.

Investigators reported that Wilson stabbed Shaquille in the neck using a knife during the confrontation. Shaquille was eventually taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Preliminary police reports found Wilson as a person being sought in relation to his brother’s death after the incident took place. The continued police investigation ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent murder charge.

However the allegations in the case at this stage are yet to be proven in the court. Wilson faces a murder charge but has not been found guilty and the allegations against him remain subject to the judicial process. The order to send him on remand means he will remain in custody as the case proceeds through the courts.

The circumstances identified through the investigation reveals that the deadly incident followed a dispute between the two brothers who were inside their residence at the time. Information currently available does not indicate the specific cause of the dispute, nor does it include a verified account from Wilson explaining what unfolded.