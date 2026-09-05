2026-09-14 03:53:45
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: St Catherine man remanded over brother’s fatal stabbing in Portmore

A 29-year-old St Catherine man has been remanded after being charged with the fatal stabbing of his older brother during an alleged dispute at their Newlands home.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Twenty-nine-year old Shakim Wilson from St Catherine has been arrested and charged for lethally stabbing and murdering his thirty-year-old brother, Shaquille Wilson in Newlands, Portmore, St Catherine.

Wilson was brought before Judge Genetta Smikle in the St Catherine Parish Court on September 4, 2026, during which no bail was granted. He was eventually ordered to remain in custody and is scheduled to attend the next hearing on October 16, 2026.

The incident took place during the morning of August 19, 2026, at a home in the Beverly Flats community of Newlands, Portmore. Based on the accusations presented in court, it was about 6:30 a.m, when the confrontation emerged between the two brothers at the residence.

Investigators reported that Wilson stabbed Shaquille in the neck using a knife during the confrontation. Shaquille was eventually taken to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Preliminary police reports found Wilson as a person being sought in relation to his brother’s death after the incident took place. The continued police investigation ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent murder charge.

However the allegations in the case at this stage are yet to be proven in the court. Wilson faces a murder charge but has not been found guilty and the allegations against him remain subject to the judicial process. The order to send him on remand means he will remain in custody as the case proceeds through the courts.

The circumstances identified through the investigation reveals that the deadly incident followed a dispute between the two brothers who were inside their residence at the time. Information currently available does not indicate the specific cause of the dispute, nor does it include a verified account from Wilson explaining what unfolded.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Chrystia Freeland Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada and Minister of Foreign Affairs St Kitss and Nevis, Mark Brantley.
Uncategorised

Easier visa access for St Kitts-Nevis citizens travelling to Canada

2026-09-05 12:07:30

Uncategorised

Barbados has 24 COVID-positive cases as of March 26

2026-09-05 12:07:30

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley plants a fruit tree on the grounds of Ilaro Court today while British High Commissioner, Scott Furssedonn-Wood and his daughters Tessa and Romilly, look on. The tree planting was part of a precursor event to COP26.
Uncategorised

Barbados PM Mia Mottley describes COP26 as "Vital Meeting"

2026-09-05 12:07:30

St Kitts and Nevis govt to allow Carnival celebrations under health guidelines
Uncategorised

Only vaccinated persons can join Carnival celebrations in St Kitts and Ne...

2026-09-05 12:07:30

Nickesha Hogarth and her 11-year-old son Kyle Charles all set to fly to Jamaica
Uncategorised

11-year-old Antiguan diagnosed with rare cancer receives $1000 assistance...

2026-09-05 12:07:30

Halfway Tree Sporting Facility PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Halfway Tree Sporting facility undergoes major renovations: Samal Duggins

2026-09-05 12:07:30

Jamaica

LIAT 20 to kick off flights into Jamaica, beginning Dec 20

2026-09-05 12:07:30

Caribbean

USVI: St Thomas Woman arrested for sharing private intimate videos withou...

2026-09-05 12:07:30