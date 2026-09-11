CPL 2026: Chris Green’s four-for powers Barbados Tridents to win over Patriots

Chris Green took 4/20 as Barbados Tridents bowled out St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for 118 before completing a four-wicket win at Kensington Oval.

Barbados: Barbados Tridents secured a four wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 32nd Match of the Caribbean Premier League 2026, at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Tridents have lifted themselves from the bottom of the points table to the fourth position. The Patriots remain at the sixth position.

Chris Green, Captain of Barbados Tridents claimed the title of Player of the Match with the returning figures of 4/20, dismantling the Patriots as the Tridents won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Quinton de Kock scored 44 off 43 balls he played and secured the win for the team.

St Kitts and Nevis scored 118 all out in 20 overs and Tridents reached the target in 18 overs, scoring 120/6.

Scorecard: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Johnson Charles: 0(2)

Kyle Mayers: 0(2)

Andre Fletcher: 4(8)

Alick Athanaze: 16(15)

Jason Holder: 24(27)

Dasun Shanaka: 6(14)

Wanindu Hasaranga: 45(25)

Navin Bidaisee: 6(15)

Naseem Shah: 0(1)

Jeremiah Louis: 12(8)

Waqar Salamkheil: 1(3)*

Extras: 4 (lb 2, w 2)

Scorecard: Barbados Tridents

Brandon King: 0(3)

Zachary Carter: 13(15)

Rivaldo Clarke: 4(3)

Quinton de Kock: 44(43)*

Shadrack Descarte: 19(18)

Sherfane Rutherford: 23(17)

Chris Green: 3(5)

Daniel Sams: 9(4)*

Extras: 5 (lb 3, w2)

During the post match interview said, “I think the consistent factor in the three home games has been our bowling performance. Really proud of our efforts.”

The 33rd Match of the series is scheduled for September 11, 2026 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.