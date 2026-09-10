Trinidad and Tobago: 33-year-old man critically injured in Moruga cutlass attack

A 33-year-old labourer was critically injured after an argument escalated into a cutlass attack in Moruga, Trinidad and Tobago, on Tuesday, September 8.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 33-year-old worker was critically wounded in a cutlass attack after an argument turned violent in Moruga, Trinidad and Tobago, on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

This incident took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. while Justin Alexander, a resident of Penal Rock Road, Moruga, was walking with his neighbour along the roadway.

He was chased by a man also known under the alias "Sugarhead." An argument escalated involving the two men. Following the confrontation, the offender hit Alexander multiple times using the flat side of a cutlass.

Alexander somehow succeeded in escaping from the direct confrontation. The accused then chased Alexander and hit him with the cutlass, resulting in multiple injuries to his left hand. According to the available information, the victim's two fingers and palm sustained critical injuries.

Alexander was immediately rushed to the Moruga Health Facility. He was later admitted to the Princes Town Health Facility and subsequently to San Fernando General Hospital for additional treatment.

Based on the reports, Alexander was reported to be in stable condition before undergoing the medical treatment. Police took the accused known as “Sugarhead” into custody, who is a resident of Remy Trace, Penal Rock Road.

The accused was reportedly taken into police custody on Remy Branch Road and subsequently brought to the Moruga Police Station while the investigations remained ongoing.

Currently, the accusations against the man in custody have not been confirmed in the court and the arrest does not establish him convicted. The conditions related to the dispute, the extent of the injuries sustained and the reason of the attack on Justin Alexander remains the subject of official confirmation by the police and court record.