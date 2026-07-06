Trinidad: 16-year-old school boy dies in early morning accident involving stolen car

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026 and killed a 16-year-old, a student of Moruga Secondary School as he was sitting in the passenger seat of a stolen car with his group of friends as the car crashed into a lamp post.

Trinidad and Tobago: A teenager died in a horrific road traffic accident early morning along the Edward Trace, Basse Terre, Moruga. The accident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026 and the deceased has been identified as a 16-year-old Adin Baptiste, a student of Moruga Secondary School.

According to the reports, the teenager was sitting in the passenger seat of a stolen car with his group of friends and died as the car crashed into a lamp post.

Officials noted that the teen had been living at his grandmother’s home when a friend arrived and picked him up. The relatives state that the driver had earlier pulled the vehicle’s owner out from the driver’s seat and allegedly took control while the car was parked outside Rampersad’s Restaurant and Bar in Basse Terre, Moruga.

The group of friends were reportedly set out along Edward Trace to drop off an occupant when the driver allegedly lost control of the speeding vehicle. The vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a lamp post near his grandmother’s home, around 3 am.

The Police and Emergency Health Services were immediately notified as they reported at the scene. However, the teenager succumbed to his injuries at the scene and died on the spot. The driver survived the fatal crash but was rushed to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The Police officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

The tragic incident has left family and friends of Adin Baptist mourning the loss of the young Moruga Secondary School student as his life was cut short in the devastating early-morning crash.