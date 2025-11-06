Guyana: Two men drown after boat capsizes in Puruni River 

At around 4 pm, a boat traveling from Surie Mouth Backdam to Puruni Landing capsized due to mechanical issues, resulting in two deaths, says Guyana Police.

Guyana: Two men lost their lives after they drowned as the boat they were in sank in the treacherous Puruni River on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Patrice Grimmond and Evis Robin while their details are yet to be disclosed.

The incident took place around 4 pm as the boat was travelling from Surie Mouth Backdam to Puruni Landing when it reportedly developed some mechanical issues, said the Guyana Police Force in an official press release.

They added that preliminary information indicates that the vessel which was carrying four occupants faced some mechanical difficulties and eventually became unbalanced which resulted in it capsizing.

While two of the individuals on board managed to swim to safety but Grimmond and Robin, who were initially reported missing, their dead bodies surfaced later, confirming their death due to the tragic incident.

A team of police ranks was deployed to the area to carry out investigations and assist in search and recovery efforts.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with the victim’s friends and relatives expressing their sadness over the tragic deaths. Locals are also taking to Facebook to question the circumstances which led to this incident. Audrey Nesbitt asked, “Weren't they wearing the safety vest. Hope the police is still carrying out a thorough investigation,” while another said, “No way someone drown and the body discover so quick… if someone die before thrown overboard the body floats quickly.”

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing with police officials expected to question the two survivors once they completely recover and overcome grief of losing their friends.