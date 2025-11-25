SVG: Popcaan, Shenseea to headline final campaign rallies ahead of Sept 27 polls

Jamaican stars Popcaan and Shenseea will perform at the final mass rallies on Tuesday night as both parties aim to energize supporters before Thursday’s elections.

St Vincent and Grenada: Popular Jamaican dancehall artists Popcaan and Shenseea will be performing in the final mass rallies of Unity Labour Party (ULP), and New Democratic Party (NDP) respectively on Tuesday night.

Both the parties have chosen these artists to perform in their rallies to engage more people and energise supporters ahead of Thursday’s crucial elections.

The Unity Labour Party will be holding their rally at Arnos Vale where supporters of the ULP will see Popcaan perform. Meanwhile, Shenseea will take stage for the New Democratic Party at Campden Park.

These parties are choosing traditional campaign style in which parties choose cultural icons to engage more supporters, especially in regions where music plays a crucial role in most people’s life to express social and political expression.

Artists will be performing to draw significant crowds, potentially helping each party to make a last minute appeal which will help them to win.

On Thursday, voters will head to the polls, with both parties hoping their musical headliners will provide that final push to sway potential supporters to choose them as their leading government.

Both parties informed the community and their supporters about the performances in the final rally through their Facebook posts. Many people have already decided where to go as they got influenced by their favourite artists' performances.

One of the Facebook users named Faith Hope commented “This might be a new way to attract people to vote, however I believe this is the worst way because both the parties are influencing people by the artists not by their own party’s performances.”