Dominica welcomes inaugural call of Ruby Express, easing travel for passengers ahead of WCMF 2024

Dominica, on Thursday, welcomed the inaugural call of Ruby Express which is the newest addition to the FRS Express fleet. The arrival marked travel from Martinique, Saint Lucia and Guadeloupe even more comfortable and convenient.



The high speed catamaran, with 428 seats and luxury business class options, ensures a smooth and stylish journey for all visitors coming to Dominica.





While calling out all passengers to take benefit of this ferry service, the Ministry of Tourism of Dominica said, "Just in time for our biggest celebration of the year, World Creole Music Festival, we're excited to welcome the Ruby to the FRS Express fleet! Book your ferry and sail to Dominica for WCMF, October 25 to 27."



The Ruby Express is the most magnificent and largest ship in the FRS Express fleet which is offering services in the Caribbean.



It is constructed in Norway and is 60m long high speed vessel which is a testament to the excellence of shipbuilding skills. The ship boasts a capacity of 428 passengers and represents a remarkable design performance.



The President of L'EXPRESS DES ILES, Moritz Bruns shared his vision and said that this major investment marks the dawn of an ambitious era for the company as they aim to expand the horizons in the Caribbean sea.



He said that this commitment is not only to enhance the reliability of the services on the Marie-Galante route as well as the international route to Dominica, Martinique and Saint Lucia but also to boost growth and employment in the region.



With this new vessel joining its sister vessels Corail Express, Perle Express and Gold Express, boasting capacities of 437 seats, 360 seats and 446 seats respectively, a total of 1671 seats are now available to ease smoother travel between the four Caribbean islands and providing more options to experience the region while travelling comfortably in this luxurious vessel.