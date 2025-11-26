PM Drew outlines major national projects and healthcare advancements at media roundtable

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew hosted a round table press conference with members of the media on Tuesday to speak on key national development projects, food security, ambulance investment, tourism and sustainability.

The Prime Minister held the roundtable question and answer questions to shed light on some of the key economic moves that the country has been making under his leadership while giving journalists an opportunity to ask questions and address the concerns of the people.

Prime Minister Drew talked about the international trips which he took during the month of November 2025 to Santa Marta Colombia and The Republic of China (Taiwan). Both these international trips were extremely crucial for strengthening St Kitts and Nevis’s position in the diplomatic position in the world.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the visits to both the countries was crucial for the development of stronger bilateral relationships. The Prime Minister recalled that he met with the Minister of Health of Colombia. During this visit, the two leaders discussed healthcare in Colombia as many nationals of St Kitts and Nevis often access healthcare in the country.

During the meeting, PM Terrance Drew said he was focused on ensuring that their people get access to quality healthcare in Colombia.

At the summit, Prime Minister Drew also spoke to the EU delegation on the developments which have taken place in how Citizenship by Investment is managed in the Caribbean region as an industry. The Prime Minister informed the EU representatives how the Caribbean now has a regional regulator managing the CBI developments.

Dr Drew said that it was important to him that he got the opportunity to personally speak to the EU on this matter. The Prime Minister also discussed his state visit to Taiwan to deepen the strength of the bilateral ties between St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

In Taiwan, Dr Drew and his delegation met with several members of the government including President Lai Ching-Te. PM Drew recalled his visit to the Veterans General Hospital in Taipei. This visit gave him an insight on how the technological advancement of Taiwan can support St Kitts and Nevis in the construction of the new climate smart hospital.

The Prime Minister and his delegation also discussed the development of the desalination plant, digital transformation & National ID (to be launched in 2026). Both these projects are being implemented in St Kitts and Nevis with the support of Taiwan.

He also thanked the Republic of China (Taiwan) for donating 2 state of the art electric buses to St Kitts and Nevis. These electric vehicles which will help in ensuring easy transport for the children and elderly population of the federation.

Finally, Dr Drew noted that Basseterre has signed sister city agreements with Taipei and Tainan improving flow of movement and collaboration between the capital of St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. The Prime Minister noted that they would also like to extend the sister city agreements to Charlestown in Nevis.