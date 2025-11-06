2025-11-06 12:26:47
St Kitts and Nevis inaugurates EC$31M St Peter’s main road and highway east project 

The Prime Minister described the moment as ‘deeply personal,’ recalling his childhood in the area and the challenges residents faced due to poor road conditions.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, on Wednesday, welcomed the commissioning of the highly anticipated newly rehabilitated St Peter’s main road and F.T. Williams Highway East as a significant EC$31 million infrastructure project. He said that this marks a new era of accessibility, safety and development for the people of St Peter’s nearby communities.

In his address, the Prime Minister described the moment as ‘deeply personal’ and further recalled his childhood in the area and the several challenges which residents once faced because of poor road conditions.

He highlighted that he grew up in this community and went to the Deane Glasford Primary School and due to how the roads were in the area, they have had several accidents over the years. Dr Drew recounted several years of neglect under the previous administration and noted that St Peter’s was excluded from major infrastructure works since long.

He added that his advocacy for St Peter’s to be included in the national road network stemmed from a belief that the citizens across the island deserves equal investment and recognition.

PM Terrance Drew stressed that the completion of this project will not only correct a long-standing issue but will also lay the foundation for the building of a modern community in St Peter’s.

He added that this road is assisting them in building a modern community which will of course be well designated as the great state of St Peter’s. According to him, the development of this area means the development of the country as a whole which is why this will contribute significantly to the overall development.

Notably, this EC$31 million project includes full road construction, asphalt resurfacing, base stabilisation as well as the installation of retaining walls, sidewalks, curbs along with wider roadways to enhance the pedestrian and vehicular safety. Along with that, a new roundabout at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church Junction was also built to enhance traffic circulation along with an additional slip lane at the Shadwell Roundabout will now ease congestion and also streamlines traffic flow into and out of the area.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

