Trinidad and Tobago: Missing teacher Komal Maharaj found alive after disappearing for second time in one year

Trinidad and Tobago: Relief swept through the Chaguanas community after 41-year-old Komal Maharaj, a teacher and financial consultant from Chaguanas who was reported missing on Friday, September 26 was found alive on Monday evening.

According to police reports the 41-year-old was found at the Touch Down Hotel in St Helena on Monday evening, September 29 after going missing for the second time in the past year

According to his wife, on Friday Maharaj reportedly left for work around 6:40 am by telling her that he was going to the Aranguez Hindu School to teach music lessons that afternoon.

Around 1:07 p.m. his wife reportedly received a message from him through WhatsApp asking her what she had eaten. The wife responded but after the response no response ever came back to her.

Worrying, she decided to contact him through calls and normal messages but all her efforts still got no response.

Eyewitnesses report that Maharaj was last seen on Friday at around 1:31 p.m., walking towards the nearby savannah after leaving his home. The police also revealed that CCTV footage of the area captured him wearing long blue jeans, a black long-sleeve sweater with a zipper, and sunglasses.

Another eyewitness reported to the police seeing Maharaj sitting on a bench at the savannah, appearing worried while talking on his phone.

The witness further stated that shortly after, Maharaj entered a silver Nissan Wingroad with a 'FOR SALE' sticker on the windshield, registration number PDM-6995. The witness also noted that the car was visibly damaged, with a black-colored bonnet, before the vehicle drove off.

While urging the public to keep an eye out for him, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department disclosed the description of Komal Maharaj as fair skinned, clean shaven man with the 184 cm (6 feet) height, his weight is approximately 175 lbs as he is a slim build man with long hair and a east Indian descent.

The police officials stated about the troubling history of him as this is not the first time that he disappeared. In September 2024, he went missing for at least four days, which sparked a large-scale search effort by the police and relatives for him.

Furthermore Maharaj’s relatives insisted to the police that there were no ransom demands or domestic issues that would cause him to leave abruptly, and then police treated that as a possible kidnapping.

Contrary to Maharaj’s reports of having gone to the school authorities report that the teacher and financial consultant left home to go to a Scotiabank ATM at Price Plaza, Chaguanas to withdraw cash from an ATM before disappearing.

Further the police force of Chaguanas stated that they have started the inquiry related to Maharaj's latest disappearance, including the W/Sgt Gomez spearheading the case.

This records the second time Maharaj has gone missing with the last missing report being filed on July 19 2024 where he claimed he had been in captivity for 14 days before being reunited with his family on August 2.