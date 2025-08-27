CS Global Partners collaborates with Fredrick Capital as Brazilians seek Caribbean Citizenship for Stability

Citizenship by Investment (CBI) is gaining attention as a legal way for Brazilian investors to secure their future, diversify assets, and explore new opportunities.

Economic uncertainty in Brazil is prompting a rising number of investors to explore alternative solutions for stability and security. Recent years have seen high inflation, elevated interest rates, and increasing tax burdens, leading individuals and families to consider options beyond national borders.

One solution gaining attention is citizenship by investment (CBI), a legal route to acquiring citizenship through an economic contribution. This trend reflects a growing desire among Brazilian investors to secure their future, diversify assets, and create new opportunities.

According to Paul Singh of CS Global Partners, a UK-based firm and one of the world’s leading specialists in investment migration, the demand for Caribbean citizenship among Brazilians has grown significantly in recent months.

Singh explained, “We are seeing more Brazilian clients actively exploring programmes in the Caribbean. Their motivations go beyond mobility; they are looking for long-term financial stability and security for their families.”

Paul Singh further added that, with strong demand coming from Brazil, CS Global Partners has collaborated with Florianópolis-based Fredrick Capital to better serve local clientele.

The founder of Frederick Capital, Joseph Boll, a British entrepreneur who now resides in Florianópolis also identified a growing demand among Brazilian investors for reliable and transparent alternative citizenship.

“Brazilians are increasingly looking for second citizenship because they want stability, access to global opportunities, and long-term security for their families,” said Joseph Boll, founder of Frederick Capital.

“Our collaboration with CS Global Partners allows us to offer clients access to some of the most respected citizenship by investment programmes in the world, combined with local expertise and personalised guidance here in Brazil,” said Boll.

Strong Regional and Cultural Links with the Caribbean

The Caribbean has emerged as a preferred destination for Brazilians considering CBI. Its historical and cultural connections with Latin America, combined with geographic proximity, make the region an attractive option.

Countries such as St. Kitts and Nevis share a rich heritage and offer an inviting environment for investors seeking familiarity along with opportunity.

Another key factor is that Brazil and these countries share strong diplomatic ties and are only a few hours’ flight apart, creating a sense of a home away from home.

Programmes That Offer More Than Citizenship

Caribbean nations including St. Kitts and Nevis and Dominica, have established programmes that not only provide a legal second citizenship but also represent lifetime security, economic opportunities, and peace of mind. These programmes enable investors to contribute to sustainable development while securing benefits for themselves and their families.

As Brazil continues to navigate economic challenges, Paul Singh predicted that the demand for Caribbean citizenship by investment will continue to grow, driven by the pursuit of stability, resilience, and choice in an ever-changing global landscape.