Tobago to welcome seven cruise ships in March, thousands of visitors expected

Seven cruises are set to arrive in Tobago this March, bringing a surge of visitors and offering a major boost to the island's economy, especially benefiting local vendors like cab drivers and tour guides.

While sharing the development, the tourism officials noted, “Here's your monthly cruise ship update! Tobago is expecting 7 cruise ship visits in March, with a maiden call from the Azamara. We are thrilled to welcome our guests as they embark on excursions that will take them beyond the ordinary.”

According to the information, Azamara will be making its inaugural call to the island nation on Friday, March 21 with the cruise docking at the Port of Scarborough.

The month will start with the arrival of Costa Fortuna tomorrow with the cruise set to dock at the port of Scarborough with an anticipated 3,470 passengers. On March 4, 2025, Marella Voyager will be arriving and will dock at Scarborough. This will be followed by the arrival of EPIC Carnival Charter on the next day (March 5, 2025).

The season will continue with MV Sirena as the cruise will arrive on February 16 docking at the Scarborough Port. Two other cruises including Marella Voyager and Star Pride will be arriving to Tobago with thousands of passengers on March 19 and 21, 2025.

The tourism officials are now anticipating to welcome all these passengers aboard these seven cruises throughout this month.

Complete Cruise Schedule in Tobago for March 2025

Sunday, March 2 - Costa Fortuna (Scarborough)

Tuesday, March 4 - Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Wednesday, March 5 - EPIC Carnival Charter (Scarborough)

Sunday, March 16 - MV Sirena (Scarborough)

Wednesday, March 19 - Marella Voyager (Scarborough)

Friday, March 21 - Star Pride (Charlotteville)

Friday, March 21 - Azamara - maiden call (Scarborough)