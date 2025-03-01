Saturday, 1st March 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Tobago to welcome seven cruise ships in March, thousands of visitors expected

Seven cruises are set to arrive in Tobago this March, bringing a surge of visitors and offering a major boost to the island's economy, especially benefiting local vendors like cab drivers and tour guides.

Saturday, 1st March 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The island of Tobago is all set to welcome seven cruises in the month of March, bringing hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers to the shores of the island.

These cruise visitors are expected to give a major push to the overall economy of the island nation, especially the local vendors such as cab drivers and tour guides.

While sharing the development, the tourism officials noted, “Here's your monthly cruise ship update! Tobago is expecting 7 cruise ship visits in March, with a maiden call from the Azamara. We are thrilled to welcome our guests as they embark on excursions that will take them beyond the ordinary.” 

According to the information, Azamara will be making its inaugural call to the island nation on Friday, March 21 with the cruise docking at the Port of Scarborough.  

The month will start with the arrival of Costa Fortuna tomorrow with the cruise set to dock at the port of Scarborough with an anticipated 3,470 passengers. On March 4, 2025, Marella Voyager will be arriving and will dock at Scarborough. This will be followed by the arrival of EPIC Carnival Charter on the next day (March 5, 2025).  

The season will continue with MV Sirena as the cruise will arrive on February 16 docking at the Scarborough Port. Two other cruises including Marella Voyager and Star Pride will be arriving to Tobago with thousands of passengers on March 19 and 21, 2025. 

The tourism officials are now anticipating to welcome all these passengers aboard these seven cruises throughout this month.  

Complete Cruise Schedule in Tobago for March 2025 

Sunday, March 2 - Costa Fortuna (Scarborough) 

Tuesday, March 4 - Marella Voyager (Scarborough) 

Wednesday, March 5 - EPIC Carnival Charter (Scarborough) 

Sunday, March 16 - MV Sirena (Scarborough) 

Wednesday, March 19 - Marella Voyager (Scarborough) 

Friday, March 21 - Star Pride (Charlotteville) 

Friday, March 21 - Azamara - maiden call (Scarborough)

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: PM announces December concessions on food packages

Saturday, 1st March 2025

(file photo)
Uncategorised

Masked gunmen shoot Antigua man in his home

Saturday, 1st March 2025

Graphic from the National Hurricane Center.
Uncategorised

Tropical storm warnings in effect for eastern Caribbean islands

Saturday, 1st March 2025

Edmund Bartlett
Uncategorised

Jamaica expects earnings of US$3.6 billion from Tourism

Saturday, 1st March 2025

Grenada records 6 COVID-19 related deaths in a single-day
Uncategorised

Grenada records 6 COVID-19 related deaths in a single-day

Saturday, 1st March 2025

Prime Minister of St Lucia Philip J Pierre during launch ceremony
Uncategorised

St Lucia launches Taiwan funded $10 million 'Housing Programme'

Saturday, 1st March 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis offers fastest citizenship by investment programme glo...

Saturday, 1st March 2025

St Kitts: Port Zante abuzz with arrival of 4 cruises, bringing thousands of passengers (PC - SKNIS)
Uncategorised

St Kitts: Port Zante abuzz with arrival of 4 cruises, bringing thousands...

Saturday, 1st March 2025