St Vincent: Young man fatally shot on Layou Main Road, community in shock

A young man in his early 20s was fatally shot while attempting to flee his attacker, according to early reports from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The community of Layou in Central Leeward was shocked early Saturday morning after the information of a young man being shot and killed on the main road was released. This incident took place at around 3 a.m. on September 13, leaving residents in a state of shock and the police with no clues.

According to the preliminary information shared by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, a young man in his early 20’s was attacked by an unknown shooter. Witnesses said they saw the man trying to run after being shot, but eventually died from his injuries.

When the officers arrived at the crime scene, they found the body of the victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the neck. Emergency response teams were called, but the young man was already dead. The identity of the victim has not been yet confirmed by the authorities.

Investigators are at the scene trying to put together events that might have led to the shooting. Police are also checking if the shooting has any connection to an entertainment event which took place in the same area. Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine the motive behind the attack.

This latest case brings the homicide count in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to 28 for a year, as the increasing crime rate continues to cause concern for law enforcement and citizens. Also in Layou which is a small community, the residents are being affected by the rise in crime in the country.

“They fools will not put they toys down why .you nah got brother or sisters a mother cry is all mothers cry for she pickney .svg to small go stop hate love all life,” said a local on Facebook as netizens continue to push for the government to ban the guns in the country.