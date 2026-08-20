2026-09-14 03:38:34
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Guyana Amazon Warriors top CPL table after seven-wicket win over Saint Lucia Kings

Dwaine Pretorius took 3-29 and earned Player of the Match as Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, moving to the top of the CPL 2026 standings.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Guyana: In the Eleventh Match of the Caribbean Premier League, 2026, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Saint Lucia Kings by 7 wickets. On August 19, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

Dwaine Pretorius claimed the title of ‘Player of the Match’ by taking three wickets for 29 runs in four overs. He took the wickets of Kamil Pooran, Andries Gous, and Charith Asalanka.

Guyana Amazon Warriors completed the target with 11 balls still remaining from the total of 120 balls.

The match recorded the second win for Guyana Amazon Warriors, leading them to top the table. They have played two matches in the series. Saint Lucia Kings currently rank at the 4th position on the table by playing 5 matches and winning two of them.

Player of the match, Dwaine Pretorius, during a post-match interview said, “I love playing for Guyana. I think that was again a really good team performance, just like Jamaica game.”

He also appreciated the team efforts noting that everyone played and did their role well, he said the boys performed great today.

Pretorius further extended his gratitude towards the fans of Guyana Amazon Warriors saying, “That’s what’s really cool about playing for the Warriors. Wherever we go, we’ve got a really good fan base. And yeah, thank you so much for all the support.”

Guyana Amazon Warriors will next face Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 15th Match of CPL 2026 on Sunday, August 23. Furthermore, the 12th match of the series is scheduled for Thursday, August 20, 2026.

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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