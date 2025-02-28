Guadeloupe’s premier sailing race, Traditour 2025, to start from Dominica for the first time

Traditour 2025 sailboat race to Guadeloupe will begin on July 4, 2025, in Dominica, attracting over 400 sailors and boosting local businesses and accommodations.

Dominica is set to be the starting point for Guadeloupe’s premier traditional sailing competition, Traditour 2025, for the first time ever. This historic event will mark a significant milestone in the maritime history of the region, as sailors from across the Caribbean gather to compete in this iconic race.

On July 4, 2025, more than 400 sailors will arrive in Dominica to start the annual sailboat race to Guadeloupe, bringing a surge of energy, opportunity and economic benefits to the accommodations and businesses.

The event, taking place from July 5 to 12 was officially launched in Guadeloupe on Sunday, February 23, 2025, with Festival & Events Manager Ayodele Andrew representing Dominica. The event was held on the sidelines of the 2nd stage of the Challange Apiye in Sainte-Anne.

During the ceremony, a representative from Guadeloupe highlighted the significance of choosing Dominica as the starting point saying, “Dominica is our family; we have a cultural and maritime connection, an opportunity for us to work together to develop Caribbean connections. This is a major announcement for us.”

Sharing the development, the tourism officials of Dominica said that this partnership strengthens regional ties and showcases the island’s maritime potential.

Notably, the upcoming edition of the Traditour will begin on July 3 from Portsmouth to reach Gourbeyre for a first unprecedented stage. The challenging route will include a stop at La Désirade, known for its difficult sailing conditions. This year's Traditour is expected to be the most demanding on a sporting level, pushing crews to their limits.

The organisers said that this year’s race is without any doubt the longest, but not necessarily the most difficult and they are hoping that the race will be beautiful. The organisers that they will soon reveal the exact route for this upcoming and highly anticipated sailing competition.

The 2025 edition of the Traditour promises to be full of twists and turns and it will bring together more than 30 passionate crews who are ready to take on the challenge of a tour from Dominica to Guadeloupe. The entire ecosystem of traditional sailing, crews, public, volunteers, partners, are ready and eager to once again experience an exceptional adventure.