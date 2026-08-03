Jamaica wins 19 athletics medals at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Jamaica ended the athletics competition with 19 medals, including 10 gold, four silver and five bronze, after a strong final day at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica completed the Commonwealth Games with golden flourish closing with 19 medals as the nation delivered a breathtaking finale to the athletics competition at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, August 1, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Jamaica completed one of the country’s most successful outings at the Games by collecting six medals, including five gold and remarkably finished at Number 8 at the Final Medal Table.

The closing-day significantly lifted Jamaica’s athletics total to 19 medals, comprising ten gold, four silver and five bronze. The tally placed the country second on the athletics medal table behind Australia after four days of competition at Scotstoun Stadium.

Jordan Scott became Jamaica’s first-ever Commonwealth Games men’s triple jump champion during the finale. He reportedly overcame a recent hamstring injury to soar to victory with a wind-assisted 16.72 meters.

Scott described a significant moment from the championship that he will never forget, as he noted that hearing Jamaica's national anthem after receiving the gold medal made the achievement even more meaningful.

Navasky Anderson also secured a breakthrough title and rewrote Jamaica's record books in the men's 800 meters.

Dejanea Oakley extended her unbeaten season by anchoring Jamaica’s mixed 4x400 metres relay team to victory. Oakley remained unbeaten this season with a commanding victory in 50.21 seconds.

The 2026 Commonwealth Games ran from 23 July to 2 August 2026, with athletes from 74 nations and territories competing across 10 sports for 645 medals. It marked the second time Glasgow has hosted the Games.

Australia finished at top of the final medal table with 171 medals in total. England followed in second place with 110 medals, while Canada placed third overall with 62 medals.

Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and Dominica also featured on the medal table.

Jamaica’s performance in 2026 Commonwealth Games underlined the nation's continued status as one of the world's premier track and field powers.