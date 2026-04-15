Jamaica records over 1 million tourist arrivals in Q1 2026

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett shared at a diaspora reception at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, D.C. that the island has seen major tourism success just five months after the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Jamaica: The island nation has recovered significantly after the damage and impact caused by Hurricane Maria in the tourism sector. In the first quarter of 2026, Jamaica recorded arrival of over one million tourist and made $956 million in revenue.

This data was shared by the Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett during a diaspora reception held at the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington D.C last Wednesday. This marks a huge success for the island, especially since it is achieved in just five months after the effects of Hurricane Melissa.

Crediting the Jamaican diaspora, Minister Bartlett said, “Before a traveller ever books a ticket, they often hear about Jamaica through you.” He further added that the Jamaican diaspora is one of the main contributors in promoting the island nation by dispelling negative things associated with it.

The tourism sector is showing good signs of recovery, which includes reopening of several major hotels and their return to full service. The Eclipse at Half Moon has reopened its beachfront room inventory as luxury rooms, while the Bahia Principe, located in Runaway Bay in St Ann, has restarted its operations. Around 800 workers have returned to work. The country’s infrastructure is also having steady growth.

Minister Bartlett said that the tourism sector recorded the arrival of 3.7 million tourists to Jamaica, which included 2.6 million stopover tourists and 1.1 million cruise tourists. The island’s revenue also increased to US$4.09 billion in 2025.

He encouraged Jamaicans living abroad to continue to contribute to the development of tourism, stating that they are Jamaica’s strongest ambassadors. “Every time you speak positively about Jamaica, you are strengthening our country’s resilience,” he said.

Tourism is a major contributor to Jamaica’s economy. It creates thousands of jobs and also brings in large income from abroad. The tourism industry in Jamaica is the primary force which fuels growth and development.