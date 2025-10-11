Jamaica targets 600,000 Canadian visitors, US$750M in tourism earnings by 2030 

Jamaica: Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, has announced Jamaica’s goal to welcome at least 600,000 visitors from Canada per year and generate US$750 million in earnings by 2030. This comes as the destination is strengthening its position in one of its fastest-growing source markets.

The announcement also comes amid a 22% increase in the airlift capacity from Canada for the upcoming holiday season in winters which according to Minister Edmund Bartlett signals growing confidence from airline partners in the tourism appeal of Jamaica.

He said that Canada represents one of the most significant and fastest growing source markets and added that the substantial increase in airlift this winter shows strong confidence in Jamaica’s brand.

According to the Minister, his team is committed to building on this momentum to achieve the 2030 vision of 600,000 Canadian visitors and three quarters of a billion dollars in revenue.

On the other hand, Donovan White, the Director of Tourism, added that with strengthened trade collaborations and targeted marketing, the nation is well on track to meet these ambitious goals. He also emphasised that the Jamaica Tourist Board will intensify its marketing push in Canada through digital engagement, consumer campaigns and travel trade collaborations to show the island nation’s authentic and diverse experiences.

At present, Jamaica has welcomes 485,000 visitors from Canada and is just 15,000 away from its 2025 target. Tourism Minister has expressed his strong confidence in reaching above the target saying that with enhanced airlift and strategic investment in tourism infrastructure, his team is confident that the island is poised for sustained growth towards its 2030 vision.