Vybz Kartel and fiancée Sidem Öztürk announce they are expecting first child together

During his Reggae Land 2026 performance, Vybz Kartel invited his fiancée Sidem Öztürk on stage and confirmed they are expecting their first child together by rubbing her baby bump as he performed "Come Breed Me."

Jamaica: Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel and his fiancée Sidem Öztürk have announced they are expecting their first child together as the couple shared the news during Kartel’s performance at the Reggae Land 2026 music festival in Milton Keynes, in England, United Kingdom on Sunday, August 2.

Vybz Kartel, born Adidja Palmer, invited Öztürk on stage with about 28 minutes remaining in his set. He then performed his 2009 hit song "Come Breed Me" while affectionately rubbing Öztürk’s baby bump, confirming the pregnancy to the fans as the song's lyrics, “can you give me a baby” played in the background.

The announcement drew a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and peers across the entertainment industry, according to reports.

Kaboommag, Kaboom Magazine, shared a designated post featuring the news of the couple's pregnancy saying, “During the performance, Kartel also appeared to reveal that his fiancée, Sidem Oztürk, is pregnant with their first child together. The dancehall star paused to affectionately rub her baby bump before telling the crowd to “read between the lines,” prompting cheers from thousands of fans and seemingly confirming the couple’s pregnancy.”

Worldmusicviews also featured a post announcing the couple’s pregnancy and noted, “Addressing the crowd of more than 65,000 fans, the dancehall star told the audience to “read between the lines” before launching into his 2009 hit Come Breed Me. Kartel then playfully placed his hand on Öztürk’s stomach, drawing cheers and excitement from the packed venue.”

Kartel and Öztürk have been together since 2015, when she began corresponding with him while he was incarcerated. He was serving a life sentence for the murder of his associate Clive "Lizard" Williams before his conviction was quashed in March 2024 by the UK Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which cited juror misconduct.

Öztürk, who is of Turkish and Kurdish descent, relocated from London to Jamaica to be closer to Kartel. The couple got engaged following his release from prison.