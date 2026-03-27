Vybz Kartel wins Best Caribbean Music Act at MOBO Awards 2026

The dancehall star secured the honour for his hit “Fever,” marking his first competitive MOBO win and reaffirming his influence on Caribbean music globally.

Jamaica: Dancehall artist Vybz Kartel has been awarded the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards 2026. The ceremony was held on March 26, 2026, at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England.

It was the singer’s first competitive win, after receiving its impact award during last year’s ceremony. Kartel was also nominated for ‘Best International Act,’ but the award was presented to Nigerian singer-songwriter, Aryra Starr.

Kartel received the award for his latest hit song “Fever,” which beat several other Jamaican nominated artists, including Masicka, Shenseea,, Ayetian, Lila Iké, and Trinidad and Tobago artists Yung Bredda.

This is a milestone in his artistic journey and in his role in promoting Caribbean music world wide. Kartel was also nominated for the ‘Best Reggae Act’ award in 2004, 2009, and 2010. However, this category was discontinued and replaced in 2022 by 'Best Caribbean Music Act.'

According to MOBO, this change was aimed at featuring all genres of Caribbean music and artists. Vybz Kartel’s success was based on an eligibility period that ran from September 1, 2024, to October 1, 2025, and included his album “Heart & Soul,” which was released in August 2025.

Kartel was born as Addija Palmer in Kingston, Jamaica. He started his musical journey in the early 1990’s, but rose to fame in the early 2000s, after releasing hit after hit songs. The artist is known for his bold style, which helped shape and define the modern dancehall music.

Hits like “Romping Shop”, “Dancehall Hero” and “Summer Time” helped Kartel become a global name. His fans also call him the “King of Dancehall” for his great influence. He has worked with famous international artists like Rihanna and Missy Elliott.

Kartel also received the MOBO Impact Award in 2025 for his great work in music and culture. His victory at this year’s award ceremony proved that he is still a leading name in Caribbean music.

The other nominees in this category were Cardi B, Clipse, Gunna, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Mariah the Scientist, Moliy and Tyla.