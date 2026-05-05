Spicevities Continues This Week: Week-Long Lineup of Food, Music and Limes Across Grenada

Visitors will be able to enjoy activities such as Sip & Paint, Happy Hour and Mic & Mix Mondays throughout the week.

Grenada’s is continuing its Spicetivities celebration with another week of activities scheduled to take place from Monday, May 4 to Sunday, May 10. These events are organized by Pure Grenada to provide locals and visitors a mix of brunches, happy hours, live music, street food, and beachside limes.

The week started with breakfast at GYC, Yacht Club on Monday, followed by Margarita Mondays in the evening. Visitors also enjoyed fun activities like Sip & Paint, Happy Hour, and Mic & Mix Mondays.

The week of activities will continue today, May 5, with a Spice Foodie Tour; Wine Down Tuesdays at Mixers Bar & Lounge (5:00 pm); Tacos & Tapas at Mount Cinnamon (4:00 pm); Caliente Tuesdays at Utopia Corner; Buy Two get One Pizza at Le Phera Bleu; Trivia & Pasta at Prickley Bay Marina (7:30 pm); and Karaoke Beer Pong & Games at West Indies Brewery (8:00 pm).

Wednesday keeps the energy going with a variety of daytime and after-work events designed to bring people together. The day begins with Whiskey Wednesday at The Lab Grenada followed by lunchtime favorites like Wingz Wednesday at the Grenada Yacht Club. As the afternoon rolls in, After Work Lime at Chez Louis and Happy Hour at Mixers Bar & Lounge offer relaxed social settings. The evening transitions into vibrant nightlife with Street Food Wednesday at Dodgy Dock and Bingo Night at Prickly Bay Marina, creating a balance of casual dining and entertainment.

Thursday will offer one of the busiest schedules of the week as it will combine culinary experiences with music and nightlife. The Spice Foodie Tour returns in the morning while the afternoon and evening feature a range of happy hours and themed events including Slice & Brew at Silversands Beach House and Wings & Wine Thursday at Utopia Corner. Visitors can also enjoy live music at the Grand Anse Vendors Market, karaoke sessions at The Lab Grenada and Latin Night at West Indies Brewery. The night continues with multiple social hotspots offering wings specials, DJs and vibrant party atmospheres.

The week will continue with several other events through Sunday, giving the locals and visitors a chance to come together and indulge in the rich culture of the island nation.

Upcoming Schedule of Events

Wednesday, May 6

Whiskey Wednesday, The Lab Grenada – 9:00 am

Wingz Wednesday, Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00 pm

After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00 pm

Dollar Wings, Le Phare Bleu – 4:00 pm

Happy Hour, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00 pm

Cruisers Night, Secret Harbour – 5:00 pm

Street Food Wednesday, Dodgy Dock – 6:30 pm

Bingo Night, Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30 pm



Thursday, May 7

Spice Foodie Tour (half-day, morning)

After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00 pm

Happy Hour, Mixers Bar & Lounge – 5:00 pm

Slice & Brew, Silversands Beach House – 6:00 pm

Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00 pm

Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner – 7:00 pm

Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00 pm

Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada – 7:00 pm

Dollar Wings & Live DJ, Coconut Beach – 7:30 pm

Latin Night, West Indies Brewery – 8:00 pm

Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes – 9:00 pm



Friday, May 8

Dollar Wings Fridays, Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00 pm

After Work Lime, Chez Louis – 4:00 pm

After Work Lime, Punj-Abi – 5:00 pm

Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada – 6:00 pm

Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon – 6:30 pm

Sea & Land BBQ, Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00 pm

Latin Night, La Plywood – 7:00 pm

Fiesta Fridays, Dodgy Dock – 7:30 pm

La Fin, Chez Louis – 8:00 pm



Saturday, May 9

Spice Foodie Tour (Mother’s Day tour)

Plantation Breakfast, Mt. Parnassus – 7:00 am

Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis – 3:00 pm

Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00 pm

Scents of Grenada No. 13, Scents of Tea – Tower Estate – 6:00 pm

Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar – 7:00 pm

Live Band Saturdays, Junction – 9:00 pm



Sunday, May 10