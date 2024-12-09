ARC 2024: ‘No Rush’ becomes first yacht to cross finish line in Saint Lucia after 12 days

Among 140 vessels which set sail from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria last month on December 22, No Rush led the charge and sailed 2700 nautical miles to journey to Saint Lucia in just 12 days, 5 hours and 8 minutes.

Saint Lucia: The sailing yacht ‘No Rush’, on Friday, made history with its thirteen-member crew by becoming the first vessel to cross the finish line into Saint Lucia in the highly anticipated Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) 2024 edition.

Among 140 vessels which set sail from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria last month on December 22, No Rush led the charge and sailed 2700 nautical miles to journey to Saint Lucia in just 12 days, 5 hours and 8 minutes.

Jean Philippe Blanpain and the crew of Vismara 62 Leaps & Bounds (MLT), became the second boat to arrive in Rodney Bay Saint Lucia, crossing the line on Friday at 23:47 UTC (19:47 local time) after 12 days, 11 hours, and 2 minutes.

Welcome Reception in Saint Lucia for No Rush crew

As the vessel arrived in Saint Lucia, a welcome reception was hosted by the officials to celebrate their huge victory. The ceremony was attended by Paul Tetlow, Managing Director of World Cruising Club and his team, and the teams from the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, IGY Rodney Bay Marina, and Events Saint Lucia.

Tetlow welcomed and congratulated the No Rush crew and said that a great programme of events was organised for participants.

Meanwhile, Ghada Barsoum a native of Egypt and owner of “No Rush” talked about his experience saying that it was amazing. She also noted that it was his first crossing ever and it went smoothly.

The 105 foot long No Rush vessel was constructed in 2021 and was acquired by Ghada just in time to register for the ARC.

Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC)

Notably, the ARC is one of the most renowned transatlantic events which attracts a diverse fleet of cruising yachts from across the globe. This year’s race saw participants of varying experience levels, but No Rush’s remarkable performance put it ahead of the pack as it showcased incredible speed, skill and strategy.

The journey of ARC is often challenging because of the shifting weather conditions and long stretches at sea that tested the spirit of each competitor.

The 13-member crew of No Rush also celebrated their achievements after days of navigating the vast Atlantic Ocean, arriving well ahead of schedule.

Their victory marks not only a personal triumph but also a testament to the dedication and preparation required for such an epic voyage.

The 39th edition of ARC from Gran Canaria to Saint Lucia includes a record breaking 45 multihulls which is an 11 strong IRC racing fleet and 83 cruising yachts. Several of these will continue to cross the finish line into the island over the next week.