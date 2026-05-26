Drug-free Barbadian sprinter Tristan Evelyn wins US$250,000 at Enhanced Games

The Enhanced Games allow supervised use of performance-enhancing drugs, but Evelyn competed as a non-enhanced athlete and said the win was proof of her hard work, belief and preparation.

Barbados: Barbadian sprinter Tristan Evelyn made headlines on Sunday after claiming a US$250,000 prize at the controversial Enhanced Games in the United States and emerging victorious in the women’s 100 metres final. The 28-year-old Olympian, running as a non-enhanced athlete, crossed the finish line in just 11.25 seconds to comfortably win the gold medal in the six-woman field.

The Enhanced Games are famous (and heavily criticized) for openly permitting the supervised use of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs). However, Evelyn chose to compete as an explicitly non-enhanced athlete which means completely drug-free athlete.

Following Evelyn was USA’s Shania Collins who completed the race in 11.43 seconds to win a prize of US$125,000 while Taylor Anderson also of USA stood 3rd and claimed US$75, 000 after finishing third in 11.48 seconds.

The Women’s 100m crown belongs to non enhanced athlete Tristan Evelyn.



Winning time: 11.26 secs

Prize money: $250,000 pic.twitter.com/6mDTLXmyRp — Enhanced Games (@enhanced_games) May 25, 2026

The race also featured three other athletes from the Caribbean region with Denae McFarlane of Jamaica placing 4th in 11.61 seconds and taking home US$50,000 while Jasmine Abrams of Guyana finished in 11.71, taking home US$30,000 and Jamaica’s Shockoria Wallace stood last, finishing the race in 13.30 seconds and earning US$20,000.

Evelyn said that she was unable to put her emotions into words and was extremely grateful after winning the event and securing the massive payday.

This is everything. This is my childhood dream coming through, she said.

She added that belief in her ability had been maintained despite years of self-doubt and confidence had finally been placed in herself and the work that had been done. By winning, Evelyn completely outclassed her chemically enhanced peers on the track, famously proving that superior genetics and hard work could still beat a syringe. As she noted to reporters after the race: "This proves that winning takes more than chemistry."

While the quarter-million-dollar prize money is a life-changing amount for a Caribbean track athlete, her decision to participate was met with heavy resistance back home. After she officially joined the Las Vegas roster, the chairman of the Barbados National Anti-Doping Commission publicly denounced her participation due to the event's pro-doping framework.