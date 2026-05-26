Norwegian RoRo Vessel Höegh Pacific Makes Historic First Call to Guyana with 800 Vehicles

The Höegh Pacific docked in Georgetown carrying 800 vehicles from Asia, marking the largest RoRo vessel call in Guyana’s history as demand for vehicle imports continues to grow.

Guyana: Norwegian RoRo vessel, the Höegh Pacific made its inaugural voyage to Guyana on Monday. The ship docked at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Wharf, Georgetown with onboard a whopping 800 vehicles from Asia.

According to the ship’s Liner Agent in Guyana, Kestrel, Höegh Pacific is the so far the largest RoRo call to arrive in Guyana.

In an official statement, Kestrel said that fully laden with vehicles from Asia and with a staggering 800 of them to be discharged in Georgetown, the Höegh Pacific is regarded as the largest RoRo call to have arrived in Guyana to date. He described the occasion as remarkable and further described the vessel as an amazing example of the Höegh service into the Caribbean and a testament to the incredible economic growth in Guyana.

The Liner Agent shared that Höegh has gained global recognition not just for quality of service as well as reliability of shipping but also for their ground breaking innovation of the new Aurora class vessels.

The Agent explained that they are the world’s largest and most environmentally friendly Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTCs). It was further stated that the multi-fuel vessels were designed to accelerate maritime decarbonisation and that carbon emissions per transported car are reduced by up to 58% compared to the industry average with net-zero operations targeted to be achieved by 2040.

As the vessel arrived in Guyana, it was welcomed by Kestrel’s Country Manager, Allan Newark; Regional Port Ops Manager for Höegh Raymond Harmer and Vice President of Kestrel Liner Agencies, Steve Keats.

With Guyana possessing the fastest-growing economy, the demand for automotive and heavy construction transport has surged. Norwegian RoRo networks provide the reliable, massive scale needed to move vehicles smoothly from ports in the USA (like Jacksonville or Baltimore) and Europe straight to the Guyanese market without the logistical constraints of packing everything into standard shipping containers.