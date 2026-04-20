Grenada announces full Spicetivities Week programme featuring food, music and cultural events

Grenada’s Spicetivities Week 2026 will feature food, music, beach limes and cultural events across Grenada and Carriacou from April 20–26.

Grenada: Pure Grenada has announced the line-up of events for the Spicetivities week, from April 20 to April 26, 2026. The week promises fun, music, food, and cultural activities across the islands of Grenada and Carriacou. It includes beach events, live performances, and after-work limes.

The week kicks off on Monday, April 20, with early morning breakfast events. The day also includes vendor markets and happy hour lime. Tuesday features events for food lovers like Tacos & Tapas, pizza specials, and karaoke.

Wednesday has theme events which include wing specials and whiskey morning. It also features cruises and bingo nights. The next day, on Thursday, there will be karaoke, live DJs, and dance nights. Friday is charged with energy and includes football matches, seafood events, and Latin music nights.

Saturday is a mix of wellness, food and music. It features breakfast events, poolside parties, live band performances, and cultural shows. Sundays will offer a more relaxed day. Families and friends can gather for brunch, beach lime, and BBQs.

The Spicetivities in Carriacou begins on Wednesday, April 23, with the opening reception of Carriacou Maroon & String Band Music Festival. The events also include cultural shows, beach parties, and live performances over the weekend.

Grenada Events

Monday, April 20

Rise & Shine Breakfast @ GYC, Yacht Club – 7:30am

Margarita Monday @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

Margarita Monday @ The Lab Grenada - 9:00 am

Mix & Muddle Monday @ Utopia Corner

Sip & Paint @ Grand Anse Vendors Market (daily) – 10:00am

Happy Hour @ Le Phare Bleu (daily) – 4:00pm

Mic & Mix Mondays @ Rumors Bar & Lounge

St. Marks Organization Celebrations @ Victoria Hard Court – 6:00pm

Tuesday, April 21

Wine Down Tuesdays @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

Tacos & Tapas @ Mount Cinnamon – 4:00pm

Caliente Tuesdays @ Utopia Corner

Buy 2, Get One Pizza Free @ Le Phare Bleu

Trivia & Pasta @ Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

Karaoke, Beer Pong & Games @ West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

Wednesday, April 22

Whiskey Wednesday @ The Lab Grenada – 9:00am

Wingz Wednesday @ Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm

After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm

Dollar Wings @ Le Phare Bleu – 4:00pm

Cruisers Night @ Secret Harbour – 5:00pm

Street Food Wednesday @ Dodgy Dock – 6:30pm

Bingo Night @ Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

Thursday, April 23

After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm

Slice & Brew @ Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm

Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke @ Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm

Wings & Wine Thursday @ Utopia Corner – 7:00pm

Live Band @ Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm

Tipsy Karaoke @ The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm

Dollar Wings & Live DJ @ Coconut Beach – 7:30pm

Latin Night @ West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

Bottomless Thursday @ Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm

Friday, April 24

Dollar Wingz Fridays @ Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm

After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm

After Work Lime @ Punj-Abi – 5:00pm

Best Fridays @ After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

Friday Night Formula @ The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm

Football Clash @ Alston George Park – 6:00pm

Bonfire Fridays @ Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm

Sea & Land BBQ @ Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm

Latin Night @ La Plywood – 7:00pm

Fiesta Fridays @ Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm

La Fin @ Chez Louis – 8:00pm

Mix & Mingle @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 8:00pm

Saturday, April 25

Plantation Breakfast @ Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am

SMOD Wellness Day @ Union Medical Centre – 9:00am

10 to 10 @ Waltham, St. Mark – 10:00am

Fro Fest @ Moore Rouge Playing Field – 11:00am

Poolside Rhythms @ Chez Louis – 3:00pm

Half Pizza @ Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm

Saturday Night Live @ Sails Restaurant & Bar

Live Band Saturdays @ Junction – 9:00pm

SMOD’s 35th Anniversary Gala @ Bonaire Govt School – 6:00pm

Sunday, April 26

Reservoir Jam @ Hero’s Square – 5:00am

Sunday Brunch @ Chez Louis – 11:00am

Sunday Roast @ Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm

Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch @ Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm

Lunch & Lime @ Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm

BBQ & Live Band Sundays @ Aquarium – 3:00pm

Sunset, The Brunch Party @ Victoria Hard Court – 4:00pm

Live Band Sundays @ Umbrellas – 5:00pm

Carriacou Events

Thursday, April 23

Opening Reception & Documentary Debut, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Mermaid Conference Hall – 5:00pm

Friday, April 24

Village Maroon, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Belair – 6:00am

After Work Lime @ Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm

Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes @ Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

Grill & Chill @ Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm

Saturday, April 25

Strings in the City, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Hillsborough Square – 9:30am

Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes @ Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

Cultural Explosion, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Hillsborough Square – 7:30pm

Sunday, April 26