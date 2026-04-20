Grenada announces full Spicetivities Week programme featuring food, music and cultural events
Grenada’s Spicetivities Week 2026 will feature food, music, beach limes and cultural events across Grenada and Carriacou from April 20–26.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Grenada: Pure Grenada has announced the line-up of events for the Spicetivities week, from April 20 to April 26, 2026. The week promises fun, music, food, and cultural activities across the islands of Grenada and Carriacou. It includes beach events, live performances, and after-work limes.
The week kicks off on Monday, April 20, with early morning breakfast events. The day also includes vendor markets and happy hour lime. Tuesday features events for food lovers like Tacos & Tapas, pizza specials, and karaoke.
Wednesday has theme events which include wing specials and whiskey morning. It also features cruises and bingo nights. The next day, on Thursday, there will be karaoke, live DJs, and dance nights. Friday is charged with energy and includes football matches, seafood events, and Latin music nights.
Saturday is a mix of wellness, food and music. It features breakfast events, poolside parties, live band performances, and cultural shows. Sundays will offer a more relaxed day. Families and friends can gather for brunch, beach lime, and BBQs.
The Spicetivities in Carriacou begins on Wednesday, April 23, with the opening reception of Carriacou Maroon & String Band Music Festival. The events also include cultural shows, beach parties, and live performances over the weekend.
Grenada Events
Monday, April 20
Rise & Shine Breakfast @ GYC, Yacht Club – 7:30am
Margarita Monday @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am
Margarita Monday @ The Lab Grenada - 9:00 am
Mix & Muddle Monday @ Utopia Corner
Sip & Paint @ Grand Anse Vendors Market (daily) – 10:00am
Happy Hour @ Le Phare Bleu (daily) – 4:00pm
Mic & Mix Mondays @ Rumors Bar & Lounge
St. Marks Organization Celebrations @ Victoria Hard Court – 6:00pm
Tuesday, April 21
Wine Down Tuesdays @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am
Tacos & Tapas @ Mount Cinnamon – 4:00pm
Caliente Tuesdays @ Utopia Corner
Buy 2, Get One Pizza Free @ Le Phare Bleu
Trivia & Pasta @ Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm
Karaoke, Beer Pong & Games @ West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm
Wednesday, April 22
Whiskey Wednesday @ The Lab Grenada – 9:00am
Wingz Wednesday @ Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm
After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm
Dollar Wings @ Le Phare Bleu – 4:00pm
Cruisers Night @ Secret Harbour – 5:00pm
Street Food Wednesday @ Dodgy Dock – 6:30pm
Bingo Night @ Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm
Thursday, April 23
After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm
Slice & Brew @ Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm
Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke @ Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm
Wings & Wine Thursday @ Utopia Corner – 7:00pm
Live Band @ Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm
Tipsy Karaoke @ The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm
Dollar Wings & Live DJ @ Coconut Beach – 7:30pm
Latin Night @ West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm
Bottomless Thursday @ Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm
Friday, April 24
Dollar Wingz Fridays @ Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm
After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm
After Work Lime @ Punj-Abi – 5:00pm
Best Fridays @ After Work Lime, Utopia Corner
Friday Night Formula @ The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm
Football Clash @ Alston George Park – 6:00pm
Bonfire Fridays @ Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm
Sea & Land BBQ @ Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm
Latin Night @ La Plywood – 7:00pm
Fiesta Fridays @ Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm
La Fin @ Chez Louis – 8:00pm
Mix & Mingle @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 8:00pm
Saturday, April 25
Plantation Breakfast @ Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am
SMOD Wellness Day @ Union Medical Centre – 9:00am
10 to 10 @ Waltham, St. Mark – 10:00am
Fro Fest @ Moore Rouge Playing Field – 11:00am
Poolside Rhythms @ Chez Louis – 3:00pm
Half Pizza @ Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm
Saturday Night Live @ Sails Restaurant & Bar
Live Band Saturdays @ Junction – 9:00pm
SMOD’s 35th Anniversary Gala @ Bonaire Govt School – 6:00pm
Sunday, April 26
Reservoir Jam @ Hero’s Square – 5:00am
Sunday Brunch @ Chez Louis – 11:00am
Sunday Roast @ Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm
Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch @ Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm
Lunch & Lime @ Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm
BBQ & Live Band Sundays @ Aquarium – 3:00pm
Sunset, The Brunch Party @ Victoria Hard Court – 4:00pm
Live Band Sundays @ Umbrellas – 5:00pm
Carriacou Events
Thursday, April 23
Opening Reception & Documentary Debut, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Mermaid Conference Hall – 5:00pm
Friday, April 24
Village Maroon, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Belair – 6:00am
After Work Lime @ Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm
Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes @ Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm
Grill & Chill @ Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm
Saturday, April 25
Strings in the City, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Hillsborough Square – 9:30am
Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes @ Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm
Cultural Explosion, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Hillsborough Square – 7:30pm
Sunday, April 26
Beach Extravaganza, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Paradise Beach – 3:30pm
Beach Lime @ Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach – 6:00pm
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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