2026-04-20 10:05:12
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Grenada announces full Spicetivities Week programme featuring food, music and cultural events

Grenada’s Spicetivities Week 2026 will feature food, music, beach limes and cultural events across Grenada and Carriacou from April 20–26.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Grenada: Pure Grenada has announced the line-up of events for the Spicetivities week, from April 20 to April 26, 2026. The week promises fun, music, food, and cultural activities across the islands of Grenada and Carriacou. It includes beach events, live performances, and after-work limes.

The week kicks off on Monday, April 20, with early morning breakfast events. The day also includes vendor markets and happy hour lime. Tuesday features events for food lovers like Tacos & Tapas, pizza specials, and karaoke.

Wednesday has theme events which include wing specials and whiskey morning. It also features cruises and bingo nights. The next day, on Thursday, there will be karaoke, live DJs, and dance nights. Friday is charged with energy and includes football matches, seafood events, and Latin music nights.

Saturday is a mix of wellness, food and music. It features breakfast events, poolside parties, live band performances, and cultural shows. Sundays will offer a more relaxed day. Families and friends can gather for brunch, beach lime, and BBQs.

The Spicetivities in Carriacou begins on Wednesday, April 23, with the opening reception of Carriacou Maroon & String Band Music Festival. The events also include cultural shows, beach parties, and live performances over the weekend.

Grenada Events

Monday, April 20 

  • Rise & Shine Breakfast @ GYC, Yacht Club – 7:30am

  • Margarita Monday @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

  • Margarita Monday @ The Lab Grenada - 9:00 am

  • Mix & Muddle Monday @ Utopia Corner

  • Sip & Paint @ Grand Anse Vendors Market (daily) – 10:00am

  • Happy Hour @ Le Phare Bleu (daily) – 4:00pm

  • Mic & Mix Mondays @ Rumors Bar & Lounge

  • St. Marks Organization Celebrations @ Victoria Hard Court – 6:00pm

Tuesday, April 21

  • Wine Down Tuesdays @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 9:00am

  • Tacos & Tapas @ Mount Cinnamon – 4:00pm

  • Caliente Tuesdays @ Utopia Corner

  • Buy 2, Get One Pizza Free @ Le Phare Bleu

  • Trivia & Pasta @ Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

  • Karaoke, Beer Pong & Games @ West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

Wednesday, April 22 

  • Whiskey Wednesday @ The Lab Grenada – 9:00am

  • Wingz Wednesday @ Grenada Yacht Club – 12:00pm

  • After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm

  • Dollar Wings @ Le Phare Bleu – 4:00pm

  • Cruisers Night @ Secret Harbour – 5:00pm

  • Street Food Wednesday @ Dodgy Dock – 6:30pm

  • Bingo Night @ Prickly Bay Marina – 7:30pm

Thursday, April 23

  • After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm

  • Slice & Brew @ Silversands Beach House – 6:00pm

  • Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke @ Prickly Bay Marina – 6:00pm

  • Wings & Wine Thursday @ Utopia Corner – 7:00pm

  • Live Band @ Grand Anse Vendors Market – 7:00pm

  • Tipsy Karaoke @ The Lab Grenada – 7:00pm

  • Dollar Wings & Live DJ @ Coconut Beach – 7:30pm

  • Latin Night @ West Indies Brewery – 8:00pm

  • Bottomless Thursday @ Lavo Lanes – 9:00pm

Friday, April 24

  • Dollar Wingz Fridays @ Knife & Fork Grenada – 3:00pm

  • After Work Lime @ Chez Louis – 4:00pm

  • After Work Lime @ Punj-Abi – 5:00pm

  • Best Fridays @ After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

  • Friday Night Formula @ The Lab Grenada – 6:00pm

  • Football Clash @ Alston George Park – 6:00pm

  • Bonfire Fridays @ Mount Cinnamon – 6:30pm

  • Sea & Land BBQ @ Silversands Grand Anse – 7:00pm

  • Latin Night @ La Plywood – 7:00pm

  • Fiesta Fridays @ Dodgy Dock – 7:30pm

  • La Fin @ Chez Louis – 8:00pm

  • Mix & Mingle @ Mixers Bar & Lounge – 8:00pm

Saturday, April 25

  • Plantation Breakfast @ Mt. Parnassus – 7:00am

  • SMOD Wellness Day @ Union Medical Centre – 9:00am

  • 10 to 10 @ Waltham, St. Mark – 10:00am

  • Fro Fest @ Moore Rouge Playing Field – 11:00am

  • Poolside Rhythms @ Chez Louis – 3:00pm

  • Half Pizza @ Prickly Bay Marina – 4:00pm

  • Saturday Night Live @ Sails Restaurant & Bar

  • Live Band Saturdays @ Junction – 9:00pm

  • SMOD’s 35th Anniversary Gala @ Bonaire Govt School – 6:00pm

Sunday, April 26 

  • Reservoir Jam @ Hero’s Square – 5:00am

  • Sunday Brunch @ Chez Louis – 11:00am

  • Sunday Roast @ Prickly Bay Marina – 12:00pm

  • Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch @ Petite Anse Hotel – 12:30pm

  • Lunch & Lime @ Six Senses La Sagesse – 1:00pm

  • BBQ & Live Band Sundays @ Aquarium – 3:00pm

  • Sunset, The Brunch Party @ Victoria Hard Court – 4:00pm

  • Live Band Sundays @ Umbrellas – 5:00pm

Carriacou Events

Thursday, April 23

  • Opening Reception & Documentary Debut, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Mermaid Conference Hall – 5:00pm

Friday, April 24

  • Village Maroon, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Belair – 6:00am

  • After Work Lime @ Wayne’s Bar – 4:00pm

  • Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes @ Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

  • Grill & Chill @ Alistar’s Bar – 6:00pm

Saturday, April 25

  • Strings in the City, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Hillsborough Square – 9:30am

  • Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes @ Mr. Grill International – 4:00pm

  • Cultural Explosion, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Hillsborough Square – 7:30pm

Sunday, April 26 

  • Beach Extravaganza, Carriacou Maroon SBMF @ Paradise Beach – 3:30pm

  • Beach Lime @ Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach – 6:00pm

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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