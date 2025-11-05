Trinidad: Body believed to be missing ex-fireman Alonzo found bound and gagged

A grim discovery was made at Little Coora Road, Cumuto on Monday, where the body of a man, believed to be missing since Friday, was found.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police officers discovered an unidentified bound and gagged body was found at Peterson Trace, De Gannes Road, Little Coora Road, Cumuto on November 3. The police suspected that the body they found was that of a missing ex-fireman Alonzo, who was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to preliminary reports, the grim discovery was made at Little Coora Road, Cumuto on Monday. The body which had been found where they found a body, believed to be of a man who was reported missing last Friday. While formal identification is yet to be made, police are looking into the matter to know the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death.

The reports have claimed that the victim Alonzo was last seen on Friday, around 2:00 p.m., when he left his residence at 129 Azalea Circular, Duranta Gardens to visit his workshop at Cyp Avenue, Barker Trace, Coalmine, Sangre Grande.

A neighbor of the victim later reported that he heard him working around 4:00 p.m., but by evening he noticed that the workshop’s door was left open, tools were scattered, and both Alonzo and his vehicle were not there.

Further investigation revealed that the victim Alonzo was abducted from his workshop, by two men who were armed with firearms. One of the suspects is believed to be a man who allegedly resides in the area, but has not been seen or heard from since Saturday.

Reportedly the family members of the victim then filed a missing person’s report in the Sangre Grande Police Station and also had been pleading to the public for her help in finding him.

However their hopes were shattered Monday when a man’s body, fitting into Alonzo’s description, was found bound and gagged along a remote stretch of roadway in Cumuto.

Officers from the Cumuto Police Station are working together with the Homicide Bureau investigators, in probing the incident. An autopsy is ordered to confirm the identity of the victim and the reason behind the death.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is still ongoing.