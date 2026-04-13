Grenada’s Spicetivities returns with packed schedule of events from April 13-19
A week of food, music and cultural activities has begun across Grenada and Carriacou as Spicetivities 2026 returns with a full programme of social events.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Grenada: The upcoming events of Spicetivities 2026 has been unveiled by Pure Grenada, beginning from April 13 to April 19, on the islands of Grenada & Carriacou. Visitors and locals can take part in many different types of both indoor and outdoor activities throughout the week-long festival.
Spicetivities is a weekly long lineup of social events, parties, food specials, and entertainment, which takes place across multiple venues. It includes bar events, brunches, live music, and get-togethers at restaurants and beaches. Some events also feature karaoke nights, themed parties, and music by DJs and live bands.
This event offers a ready-made itinerary for both locals and visitors to enjoy their time on both the islands. It also promotes local restaurants, beach bars, hotels, marinas, and entertainment spots.
Grenada Events
MONDAY – APR 13
Rise & Shine Breakfast – GYC Yacht Club (7:30am)
Margarita Monday – Mixers Bar & Lounge (9:00am)
Margarita Monday – The Lab Grenada (9:00am)
Mix & Muddle Monday – Utopia Corner
Sip & Paint – Grand Anse Vendors Market (10:00am)
Happy Hour – Le Phare Bleu (4:00pm)
Mic & Mix Mondays – Rumors Bar & Lounge
TUESDAY – APR 14
Wine Down Tuesdays – Mixers Bar & Lounge (9:00am)
Tacos & Tapas – Mount Cinnamon (4:00pm)
Grenada vs. Cayman Islands – Kirani James Athletic Stadium (5:00pm)
Caliente Tuesdays – Utopia Corner
Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free – Le Phare Bleu
Trivia & Pasta – Prickly Bay Marina (7:30pm)
Karaoke Beer Pong & Games – West Indies Brewery (8:00pm)
WEDNESDAY – APR 15
Whiskey Wednesday – The Lab Grenada (9:00am)
Wingz Wednesday – Grenada Yacht Club (12:00pm)
After Work Lime – Chez Louis (4:00pm)
Dollar Wings – Le Phare Bleu (4:00pm)
Cruisers Night – Secret Harbour (5:00pm)
Street Food Wednesday – Dodgy Dock (6:30pm)
Bingo Night – Prickly Bay Marina (7:30pm)
THURSDAY – APR 16
After Work Lime – Chez Louis (4:00pm)
Slice & Brew – Silversands Beach House (6:00pm)
Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke – Prickly Bay Marina (6:00pm)
Wings & Wine Thursday – Utopia Corner (7:00pm)
Live Band – Grand Anse Vendors Market (7:00pm)
Tipsy Karaoke – The Lab Grenada (7:00pm)
Dollar Wings & Live DJ – Coconut Beach (7:30pm)
Latin Night – West Indies Brewery (8:00pm)
Bottomless Thursday – Lavo Lanes (9:00pm)
FRIDAY – APR 17
Dollar Wingz Fridays – Knife & Fork Grenada (3:00pm)
After Work Lime – Chez Louis (4:00pm)
After Work Lime – Punj-Abi (5:00pm)
Best Fridays After Work Lime – Utopia Corner
Friday Night Formula – The Lab Grenada (6:00pm)
Bon Fire Fridays – Mount Cinnamon (6:30pm)
Sea & Land BBQ – Silversands Grand Anse (7:00pm)
Latin Night – La Plywood (7:00pm)
Fiesta Fridays – Dodgy Dock (7:30pm)
La Fin – Chez Louis (8:00pm)
Turn Up Fridays – Mixers Bar & Lounge (8:00pm)
SATURDAY – APR 18
Plantation Breakfast – Mt. Parnassus (7:00am)
Poolside Rhythms – Chez Louis (3:00pm)
Half Pizza – Prickly Bay Marina (4:00pm)
Saturday Night Live – Sails Restaurant & Bar (7:00pm)
Reggae Fest – Grenada National Stadium (8:00pm)
Live Band Saturdays – Junction (9:00pm)
SUNDAY – APR 19
Unity Road Race – Samaritan to Alston George Park (7:30am)
Sunday Brunch – Chez Louis (11:00am)
Sunday Roast – Prickly Bay Marina (12:00pm)
Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch – Petite Anse Hotel (12:30pm)
Lunch and Lime – Six Senses La Sagesse (1:00pm)
BBQ & Live Band Sundays – Aquarium (3:00pm)
St. Marks Festival Opening – Hero Square (5:00pm)
Live Band Sundays – Umbrellas (6:00pm)
CARRIACOU EVENTS
FRIDAY – APR 17
After Work Lime – Wayne’s Bar (4:00pm)
Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes – Mr. Grill International (4:00pm)
Grill & Chill – Alistar’s Bar (6:00pm)
SATURDAY – APR 18
Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes – Mr. Grill International (4:00pm)
SUNDAY – APR 19
Pump It Up – Alexis Food Store Carpark
Beach Lime – Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach (6:00pm)
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
Latest
- CARICOM followed proper procedures in Barnett reappointment,...
-
YouTuber Davidsbeenhere calls Nevis ‘one of most beautiful,...
-
Trinidad: Victim escapes kidnappers, reaches Arouca police;...
-
Grenada’s Spicetivities returns with packed schedule of even...
-
Guyana: Hair stylist injured in daylight shooting by ex-boyf...