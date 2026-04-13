Grenada’s Spicetivities returns with packed schedule of events from April 13-19

A week of food, music and cultural activities has begun across Grenada and Carriacou as Spicetivities 2026 returns with a full programme of social events.

Grenada: The upcoming events of Spicetivities 2026 has been unveiled by Pure Grenada, beginning from April 13 to April 19, on the islands of Grenada & Carriacou. Visitors and locals can take part in many different types of both indoor and outdoor activities throughout the week-long festival.

Spicetivities is a weekly long lineup of social events, parties, food specials, and entertainment, which takes place across multiple venues. It includes bar events, brunches, live music, and get-togethers at restaurants and beaches. Some events also feature karaoke nights, themed parties, and music by DJs and live bands.

This event offers a ready-made itinerary for both locals and visitors to enjoy their time on both the islands. It also promotes local restaurants, beach bars, hotels, marinas, and entertainment spots.

Grenada Events

MONDAY – APR 13

Rise & Shine Breakfast – GYC Yacht Club (7:30am)

Margarita Monday – Mixers Bar & Lounge (9:00am)

Margarita Monday – The Lab Grenada (9:00am)

Mix & Muddle Monday – Utopia Corner

Sip & Paint – Grand Anse Vendors Market (10:00am)

Happy Hour – Le Phare Bleu (4:00pm)

Mic & Mix Mondays – Rumors Bar & Lounge

TUESDAY – APR 14

Wine Down Tuesdays – Mixers Bar & Lounge (9:00am)

Tacos & Tapas – Mount Cinnamon (4:00pm)

Grenada vs. Cayman Islands – Kirani James Athletic Stadium (5:00pm)

Caliente Tuesdays – Utopia Corner

Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free – Le Phare Bleu

Trivia & Pasta – Prickly Bay Marina (7:30pm)

Karaoke Beer Pong & Games – West Indies Brewery (8:00pm)

WEDNESDAY – APR 15

Whiskey Wednesday – The Lab Grenada (9:00am)

Wingz Wednesday – Grenada Yacht Club (12:00pm)

After Work Lime – Chez Louis (4:00pm)

Dollar Wings – Le Phare Bleu (4:00pm)

Cruisers Night – Secret Harbour (5:00pm)

Street Food Wednesday – Dodgy Dock (6:30pm)

Bingo Night – Prickly Bay Marina (7:30pm)

THURSDAY – APR 16

After Work Lime – Chez Louis (4:00pm)

Slice & Brew – Silversands Beach House (6:00pm)

Dollar Wings, Tacos & Karaoke – Prickly Bay Marina (6:00pm)

Wings & Wine Thursday – Utopia Corner (7:00pm)

Live Band – Grand Anse Vendors Market (7:00pm)

Tipsy Karaoke – The Lab Grenada (7:00pm)

Dollar Wings & Live DJ – Coconut Beach (7:30pm)

Latin Night – West Indies Brewery (8:00pm)

Bottomless Thursday – Lavo Lanes (9:00pm)

FRIDAY – APR 17

Dollar Wingz Fridays – Knife & Fork Grenada (3:00pm)

After Work Lime – Chez Louis (4:00pm)

After Work Lime – Punj-Abi (5:00pm)

Best Fridays After Work Lime – Utopia Corner

Friday Night Formula – The Lab Grenada (6:00pm)

Bon Fire Fridays – Mount Cinnamon (6:30pm)

Sea & Land BBQ – Silversands Grand Anse (7:00pm)

Latin Night – La Plywood (7:00pm)

Fiesta Fridays – Dodgy Dock (7:30pm)

La Fin – Chez Louis (8:00pm)

Turn Up Fridays – Mixers Bar & Lounge (8:00pm)

SATURDAY – APR 18

Plantation Breakfast – Mt. Parnassus (7:00am)

Poolside Rhythms – Chez Louis (3:00pm)

Half Pizza – Prickly Bay Marina (4:00pm)

Saturday Night Live – Sails Restaurant & Bar (7:00pm)

Reggae Fest – Grenada National Stadium (8:00pm)

Live Band Saturdays – Junction (9:00pm)

SUNDAY – APR 19

Unity Road Race – Samaritan to Alston George Park (7:30am)

Sunday Brunch – Chez Louis (11:00am)

Sunday Roast – Prickly Bay Marina (12:00pm)

Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch – Petite Anse Hotel (12:30pm)

Lunch and Lime – Six Senses La Sagesse (1:00pm)

BBQ & Live Band Sundays – Aquarium (3:00pm)

St. Marks Festival Opening – Hero Square (5:00pm)

Live Band Sundays – Umbrellas (6:00pm)

CARRIACOU EVENTS

FRIDAY – APR 17

After Work Lime – Wayne’s Bar (4:00pm)

Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes – Mr. Grill International (4:00pm)

Grill & Chill – Alistar’s Bar (6:00pm)

SATURDAY – APR 18

Take a Sip & Chill After Vibes – Mr. Grill International (4:00pm)

SUNDAY – APR 19