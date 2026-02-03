Tobago set for busy February as 8 cruises bring over 11,000 visitors 

February’s cruise schedule opens with MS Artania, followed by Brilliance of the Seas, which will call on Ash Wednesday, letting visitors enjoy Tobago after Carnival on the sister isle.

Trinidad and Tobago: As Tobago continues its 2025-2026 cruise season, February 2026 is set to bring a vibrant mix of cruise activity to the island which is highlighted by eight scheduled cruise calls.

The month will feature two maiden calls which will begin with MS Artania and this will open the February cruise schedule followed by Brilliance of the Seas, host of the EPIC Carnival Cruise. According to the information, Brilliance of the Seas is scheduled to call on Ash Wednesday which will allow visitors to experience the charm and tranquility of Tobago following the Carnival festivities on the sister isle.

The month will also see the Star Clipper cruise making two overnight calls at the Charlotteville Port on February 8 and 19, 2026. Collectively, the month is expected to bring more than 11,000 passengers to the destination which will continue to generate meaningful opportunities for tour operators, transport providers, artisans, vendors and small businesses across the island.

Apart from these, other cruises which are scheduled to arrive to the island include Norwegian Sky, Marella Explorer and Club Med 2.

While sharing the schedule, the Division of Tourism of Tobago said that it looks forward to welcoming the visiting guests and showcasing the island’s warm hospitality, rich culture and natural beauty.

The arrival of these cruises along with hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers are set to give a major boost to the overall economy especially the cruise tourism sector.

Tobago Cruise Schedule (February 2026)

February 6: MS Artania (Scarborough)

February 8: Star Clipper (Charlotteville)

February 9: Norwegian Sky (Scarborough)

February 13: Marella Explorer (Scarborough)

February 17: Club Med 2 (Scarborough)

February 18: Brilliance of the Seas (Scarborough)

February 19: Star Clipper (Charlotteville)

February 27: Marella Explorer (Scarborough)