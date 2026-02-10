Grenada unveils week of “Spicetivities” with Island-wide food, music and lime events

Grenada: Pure Grenada, the official tourism Facebook page, shared a full week of activities planned from February 9 to February 15, 2026. The authorities have termed this week’s activities as “Spicetivities”. It features a range of events, including after-work limes, live music performances, brunches, and beachside fun across Grenada and Carriacou.

The fun started on Monday with Rise & Shine Breakfast at GYC, Yacht Club at 7:30 am. It was followed by Margarita Monday at Mixers Bar & Lounge and at The Lab Grenada. Other events that have entertained the locals on February 9 were - Mix & Muddle at Utopia Corner and Sip & Paint at the Grand Anse Vendors Market. The day ended with Happy Hour at Le Phare Bleu at 4:00 PM.

Activities on Tuesday, February 10, will start with Wine DOwn Tuesdays at Mixers Bar & Lounge at 9:00 am, followed by Tacos & Tapas at Mount Cinnamon at 4:00 pm and Caliente Tuesdays at Utopia Corner. The day continues with Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free, Pizza at Le Phare Blue, which will be available for an entire day. Tuesday events will end with Trivia and Pasta at Prickly Bay marina at 7:30 pm and Karaoke Beer Pong & Games at West Indies Brewery at 8:00 pm.

Upcoming Events

Wednesday, February 11

Whiskey Wednesday, The Lab Grenada - 9:00 am

Wingz Wednesday, Grenada Yacht Club - 12 pm

Dollar Wings, Le Phare Bleu - 4 pm

Cruisers Night, Secret Harbour - 5 pm

Street Food Wednesday, Dodgy Dock - 6:30 pm

Bingo Night, Prickly Bay Marina - 7:30 pm

Thursday, February 12

Slice & Brew, Silverstands Beach House - 6:00 pm

Dollar Wings, Tacos and Karaoke, Prickly Bay Marina - 6:00 pm

Wings & Wine Thursday, Utopia Corner - 7:00 pm

Live Band, Grand Anse Vendors Market - 7:00 pm

Tipsy Karaoke, The Lab Grenada - 7:00 pm

Latin Night, West Indies Brewery - 8:00 pm

Bottomless Thursday, Lavo Lanes - 9:00 pm

Friday, February 13

After Work Lime, Punj-Abi - 5:00 pm

Best Fridays, After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

After Work Lime, Wayne’s Bar - 4:00 pm

Take A SIP and Chill After Vibes, Mr Grill International - 4:00 pm

Friday Night Formula, The Lab Grenada - 6:00 pm

Grill & Chill, Alister’s Bar - 6:00 pm

Bon Fire Fridays, Mount Cinnamon - 6:30 pm

Sea & Land BBQ, Silverstands Grand Anse - 7:00 pm

La Fin, Chez Louis - 8:00 pm

Turn Up Fridays, Mixers Bar & Lounge - 8:00 pm

Saturday, February 14

Plantation Breakfast, Mt Parnassus - 7:00 am

Poolside Rhythms, Chez Louis - 3:00 pm

Half Pizza, Prickly Bay Marina - 4:00 pm

Take A SIP and Chill After Vibes, Mr Grill International - 4:00 pm

Jeverson Unplugged, Aficionados Rooftop, Hideaway - 6:00 pm

Love Fest, Quarantine Point - 6:00 pm

Saturday Night Live, Sails Restaurant & Bar - 7:00 pm

Live Band Saturdays, Junction - 9:00 pm

Sunday, February 15