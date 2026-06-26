Police identify Great House shooting victim as Saint Lucian national ‘Luche’

Authorities are working with police in St. Lucia to confirm the deceased’s identity as investigations into the fatal shooting continue.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Police identified the person who died in the shooting incident in the Great House community in Lowmans Leeward, St Vincent and the Grenadines as a Saint Lucian national and goes by the alias “Luche.”

According to the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the shooting took place shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23. Officers responded to the scene about 10 minutes after receiving reports of the incident.

Upon their arrival, they found two injured men with gunshot wounds and were taken for medical treatment to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Another one of the victims was shot in the face and later died from his injuries. Police believe that the deceased was a Saint Lucian national but has not confirmed his identity yet.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Atland Browne in charge of the Criminal Investigation Division, said that the investigators do not have the man’s correct name yet. “We will be working closely with our counterparts in St Lucia and more than likely will ascertain his correct name, age, date of birth and address,” he said.

The probe into the case is still ongoing. Authorities are also conducting forensic tests and other investigative procedures as they try to determine the events that led to the shooting.

“Investigations are progressing relatively smoothly, and hopefully in the near future we will have something positive to report to the public,” said Browne.

Authorities have not made public a possible motive for the shooting or identified any suspects. They said that all leads are being followed with support from regional law enforcement partners.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have encouraged people with any information that could help the investigation to contact the CID.