Tropical Storm Imelda strengthens, poses major threat to Bahamas 

Bahamas: Tropical Storm Imelda is gradually strengthening and poses a significant threat to the Northwest and Central Bahamas. As of 3 am EDT on Monday, a Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for several islands in the region, including Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma, and Cat Island.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology said that Imelda has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving northward at 8 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday, with forecasters predicting that it could bring significant rainfall and flooding to the Southeast US, particularly in the Carolinas.

According to forecasters, moderate to heavy rainfall along with scattered thunderstorms will continue across the Central and Northwest Bahamas throughout the day. The impact will spread to the Northern Bahamas later today as Tropical Storm Imelda continues to strengthen and move towards the north.

The Department is advising residents in low-lying areas to take necessary precautions to mitigate property damage due to flooding. The department said that storm surge is also expected to raise water levels 1 to 3 feet above normal tide along the coast of Abaco, the north and east coasts of Grand Bahamas and nearby cays.

Imelda's track is still uncertain with possibilities of it stalling offshore that would cause prolonged flooding and rough seas, or turning out to sea, reducing impacts, said the forecasters.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Humberto, a powerful Category 4 storm, is approaching Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. Humberto is expected to pass west of Bermuda, bringing strong winds and life-threatening rip currents.

The potential impact of the storm includes heavy rainfall of up to 12 inches in the Bahamas and 4-8 includes in the Carolinas, with isolated amounts reaching 18 inches, raising risks of flash flooding and river flooding. Also, tropical storm force winds could affect parts of the Southeast US, even without a direct landfall.