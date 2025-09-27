Tropical Storm Warning issued for Bahamas as potential Tropical Cyclone Nine approaches 

A Tropical Storm Warning means that affected areas can expect tropical storm conditions within the next 36 hours.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued Alert #5 for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine as they are warning locals of significant rainfall and strong winds which is expected to impact the region later today.

As of 5 am EDT, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine was situated approximately:

- 20 miles south of the Ragged Island chain

- 90 miles southwest of Deadman's Cay, Long Island

- 240 miles south-southeast of New Providence

Satellite imagery at 6 am EDT on Saturday, September 27, 2025, indicates the disturbance has become more organized. In response, the Department of Meteorology has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Northwest and Central Bahamas, covering areas including Eleuthera, New Providence, Abaco, Andros, Berry Islands, Grand Bahama, San Salvador, Rum Cay, Long Island, Exuma, and Cat Island.

A Tropical Storm Warning indicates that tropical storm conditions are expected to affect some areas within the warning zone within the next 36 hours.

The system is expected to become a Tropical Storm and move northwest at a speed of 7mph. A north-north-westward motion is forecast to begin later today, with the center of the system moving across the Central and Northwest Bahamas on Saturday night and Sunday.

The Department also emphasised that maximum sustained winds are near 35mph, with higher gusts. Moreover, slow strengthening is anticipated, with the system becoming a Tropical Storm by early Sunday as well as a hurricane by late Monday.

While urging the residents, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology said that residents in the Northwest and Central Bahamas should make final preparations today for Tropical Storm conditions which are expected to begin on Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches are anticipated, with isolated areas receiving up to 10 inches.

Residents in low-lying areas should take action to mitigate property damage due to flooding, further added the department.