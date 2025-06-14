Tropical Storm Dalila forms across Southwest Coast of Mexico; Warnings issued

According to a recent update by NHC Pacific, the tropical depression has strengthened off the southwest coast of Mexico.

A Tropical Storm named Dalila has formed across the southwest coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Centre for the Pacific confirmed through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). As per the updates shared by NHC the tropical storm was earlier a depression and is strengthening as it is moving towards the Northwest.

In an update shared recently by National Hurricane Centre Pacific on their social media, the tropical depression has further strengthened offshore the southwest coast of Mexico. The NHC has also issued a tropical storm warning which is now in effect from Play Perula to Cabo Corrientes.

Tropical Storm #Dalila Advisory 7: Dalila Strengthens Offshore the Southwest Coast of Mexico. Tropical Storm Warning Now in Effect From Playa Perula to Cabo Corrientes. https://t.co/Oy8uoeRKme — NHC Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) June 14, 2025

The tropical storm notably formed late on 13th June, as it was travelling to the north of Pacific as a tropical depression. According to NHC, the tropical storm is further expected to strengthen as it moves northwest in the coming days. The tropical storm along with it brought heavy rains and strong winds to portions of southern and southwestern Mexico.

The Mexican states which remain under the threat of rainfall, includes Guerrero, Michoacan, and Colima throughout the weekend. Mudslides and flooding are possible in different parts, especially in areas of steep terrain.

The north pacific basin appears to be proactive with the start of the hurricane season this year, meanwhile the north Atlantic basin is quite and is expected to remain so for the coming week as predicted by the met department.

However, the pacific basin which already had its first hurricane of the season, is expected to intensify in the coming time. The first hurricane in the north pacific basin was Hurricane Barbara, which was a category one hurricane and didn’t pose any direct threat to the coasts of Mexico.

Barbara, however caused heavy rainfall and created flood like situations in several parts of Mexico. The hurricane just passed near the coasts and didn’t make a landfall. Along it was Tropical Storm Cosme which also weakened over time and didn’t convert into a hurricane.

As the hurricane season this year is expected to be above average, locals are urged to stay cautious and remain vigilant of all the updates on the developing updates on weather in their respective regions.