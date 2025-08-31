Belize: Expo Marketplace to showcase culture, music, local businesses

More than just a marketplace, the event is a vibrant display of Belizean pride, talent and creativity shared with the world.

Belize: The Expo Belize marketplace 2025 is returning on September 13 and 14 at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City. Promising to bring two days of fun, culture and entertainment, the expo will start from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm each day.

This year’s Expo will offer a large-scale display of what Belize has to offer in terms of products and services from businesses across the island nation. It will also feature a stage full of powerful local talent, who will bring music and energy to the crowd with their live musical performances. The event will be hosted by DJ Dalla.

Expo Belize marketplace 2025 - Official Line-up

On the first day of the event, visitors can enjoy performances from Sweet Pain Band, Nello Player and The Red Band, Taprick, TR Shine, Mime Martinez and that of the renowned Super Furia Band. Popular DJs - DJ Sambo and DJ Dalla will keep the energy going throughout the day with their mix of music.

The next day, on September 14, Cocono Bwai will take the stage, along with Supa G, Super Furia Band, DJ Dalla, DJ Sambo, Harrison “Dawgie” King, and Greek Vibrations Band. These artists will perform a wide variety of music, ranging from punta and soca to reggae and cultural sounds.

More than a marketplace

The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in association with other organizations and sponsors, will organize Expo 2025 and has ensured that it will be an even larger and better event this year. It is a celebration of the local talent, culture and community of Belize.

Moreover, the Expo Belize Marketplace 2025 is more than just an event for shopping locally produced goods. It is a celebration which promotes Belize’s music, culture, and unity to international visitors.