Bahamas food store owner shocked by panic buying as Hurricane Milton looms

Bahamas: A popular food store chain owner in the Bahamas expressed his shock yesterday as locals swept through his stores after they were panicked due to Hurricane Milton. The buyers left the shelves barren of essential items such as bread and even water while Milton barrelled toward South Florida.



It is reported that the Bahamian authorities issued various warnings of heavy rain and possible flooding on Wednesday and they also announced the closure of schools while some businesses also prepared to shut down early.



Several shoppers across New Providence rushed to the food store while wasting no time in order to stock up on food supplies.



The owner of the Super Value food store chain, Rupert Roberts, expressed his shock and highlighted that there was no need for the frantic buying spree. He announced that the store was closing around 6 pm on Wednesday but most of the supplies were sold out till afternoon.



He explained that the store’s staff tried to calm the buyers by reassuring everyone that they are open and had sufficient inventory. He even advised them to pick up the hard to get items before time in order to avoid panic shopping.



Roberts added but the panic shopping did not benefit anyone and he was truly surprised as there was no reason for the same, still the shelves were cleared of bread while some of them were left with none to buy.



He further mentioned that his store is open everyday and he is hopeful that the bakeries will restock by Thursday and the work can go back to continue smoothly, allowing stress free shopping through the weekend.



Notably, Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Kay in Florida as a Category 3 storm having sustained winds of around 120 mph with even higher gusts, reported the National Hurricane Center.



This hurricane has now moved down to Category 1, providing relief to people across Florida and nearby regions.