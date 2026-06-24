St. Vincent: One dead, two injured in shooting in Lowmans

The two injured men were taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and are reported to be in stable condition as police continue investigations into the incident.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: One man died and two others were injured in a shooting incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon in Great House, Lowmans in Leeward.

According to preliminary reports by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, one of the victims was declared dead at the scene. The deceased has only been identified by the alias “Luche.”

The two other men injured during the shooting were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for emergency medical treatment. They also sustained several gunshot wounds, but are listed in stable conditions.

The details surrounding the shooting incident are still unknown. Police have not yet made any information regarding a possible motive or identity of any suspects publicly.

The Royal Police Force of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is continuing its investigation into the case. Authorities have secured the crime scene and are looking for evidence, while also questioning witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage.

Locals have turned to social media to share their sympathies while also expressing concern as such crimes are not very common in the island. One individual said, “Wow, growing up in my birth village Lowmans Hill, were never like this. As children we played together, fist fight and don't talk to each other for a day, then the next day makeup like nothing ever happened. Hmmm, guest time changed into different angles these days.”

Another person stated, “Why father God, Lowmans starting back up with bullshit killings?? Dem youths are happy why not start a family, work, or build your home. The streets aint prove shit.”