2026-06-23 11:46:39
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Montreal shooting leaves three dead, including police officer

The gunman opened fire on responding officers with a rifle, killing a police officer and a civilian before being shot dead after a prolonged exchange that lasted several hours.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Canada: Three people died after a gunman opened fire near a Montreal hotel on Monday. The shooting claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. The suspect was later shot dead by police after three hours of continuous firing.

The shooting took place around 11:35 am in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. Police received a call of a man with an SKS rifle. The suspect opened fire on the officers when they arrived at the location.

Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said that one officer was killed in the shooting and another suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The deceased is identified as 34-year-old Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouan. “Agent Benredouane, 34, has been a police officer at SPVM since 2021,” said Montreal Police in an official statement.

It further stated, “His demise is a great loss to our organization. His sense of duty, dedication and professionalism will always be remembered. As a sign of respect to demonstrate our collective sadness and pay homage to our colleague, our flags are standing. Fallen but never forgotten.

A civilian, identified as Michael Mizrahi, was also killed during the incident. During the investigation, several people reported hearing dozens of shots as police exchanged fire with the suspect.

Videos of the incident are also going viral on social media, showing the gunman carrying a long gun and was shooting at police which continued until the suspect was himself shot.

Chief Dagher also said that it was the first time in 24 years that a Montreal police officer lost his life in the line of duty.

The area has many Jewish businesses and community institutions, but the police have not confirmed if they were the intended targets.

Ten investigators from the Bureau of Independent Investigations are now leading the probe into the case. Quebec officials said that several agencies, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), reviewed the incident and said that it was not a terrorist attack.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the incident shocked him. He also offered his sympathies to the affected.

My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, the first responders and the entire community of Côte-des-Neiges. I want to express my appreciation to our brave police officers, whose heroic dedication keeps our communities safe,” he said via a Facebook post.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Macedonia's ex-PM seeks asylum in Hungary

2026-06-23 06:41:48

Uncategorised

Chinese student kidnapped in Canada

2026-06-23 06:41:48

Uncategorised

US to Name Ambassador to Sudan for First Time in 23 Years, Says Pompeo

2026-06-23 06:41:48

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on left and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Uncategorised

Mexican and Brazilian President congratulate Biden on US election win aft...

2026-06-23 06:41:48

Another fatal shooting marks Bahamas' 3rd murder in 48 hours
Uncategorised

Another fatal shooting marks Bahamas' 3rd murder in 48 hours

2026-06-23 06:41:48

World

Tourist attacked by Jaguar in Suriname; SHATA urges caution, stresses res...

2026-06-23 06:41:48

Belize

Belize man charged with murder of 21-year-old and attempted murder of 2nd...

2026-06-23 06:41:48

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad couple charged in uncle’s death, court hearing adjourned

2026-06-23 06:41:48