Montreal shooting leaves three dead, including police officer

The gunman opened fire on responding officers with a rifle, killing a police officer and a civilian before being shot dead after a prolonged exchange that lasted several hours.

Canada: Three people died after a gunman opened fire near a Montreal hotel on Monday. The shooting claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. The suspect was later shot dead by police after three hours of continuous firing.

The shooting took place around 11:35 am in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. Police received a call of a man with an SKS rifle. The suspect opened fire on the officers when they arrived at the location.

Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher said that one officer was killed in the shooting and another suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The deceased is identified as 34-year-old Constable Mohamed Lamine Benredouan. “Agent Benredouane, 34, has been a police officer at SPVM since 2021,” said Montreal Police in an official statement.

It further stated, “His demise is a great loss to our organization. His sense of duty, dedication and professionalism will always be remembered. As a sign of respect to demonstrate our collective sadness and pay homage to our colleague, our flags are standing. Fallen but never forgotten.”

A civilian, identified as Michael Mizrahi, was also killed during the incident. During the investigation, several people reported hearing dozens of shots as police exchanged fire with the suspect.

Videos of the incident are also going viral on social media, showing the gunman carrying a long gun and was shooting at police which continued until the suspect was himself shot.

🇨🇦 GRAPHIC WARNING:



The active shooter incident in Decarie, Montreal is over.



The gunman and one police officer dead.



Shocking violence hits the streets of Canada once again. pic.twitter.com/kQPNJtU5qY — AfrikTimes (@afriktimesint) June 22, 2026

Chief Dagher also said that it was the first time in 24 years that a Montreal police officer lost his life in the line of duty.

The area has many Jewish businesses and community institutions, but the police have not confirmed if they were the intended targets.

Ten investigators from the Bureau of Independent Investigations are now leading the probe into the case. Quebec officials said that several agencies, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), reviewed the incident and said that it was not a terrorist attack.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the incident shocked him. He also offered his sympathies to the affected.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, the first responders and the entire community of Côte-des-Neiges. I want to express my appreciation to our brave police officers, whose heroic dedication keeps our communities safe,” he said via a Facebook post.