Trinidad couple charged in uncle’s death, court hearing adjourned

The matter involving the death of deceased uncle has been postponed to April 20 as court proceedings continue.

Trinidad and Tobago: A couple who are residents of the Siparia Town of South Trinidad have been charged in relation to the death of their uncle The deceased uncle was 55 years old at the time of his death in May 2025. He has been identified as Uagnan Ramjit.

The burnt remains of the uncle were found under branches in a yard along Saltmine Trace, Fyzabad.

The burnt remains were found more than 10 months before the latest hearing on the matter was conducted. The accused couple have been identified by the law enforcement agencies as 62 year old David Anthony and 58 year old Latchmin Anthony. Both the suspects are residents of the Siparia Old Road.

For the latest court hearing, both the suspects appeared before Master Shabaana Shah in South Court “B”. The court hearing was convened on Wednesday April 1st, 2026.

According to the details that are available to the public regarding this case, the couple had previously denied all involvement in the matter. The victim is also known by the name of “Phagoo,” among friends and family members.

As per the most recent details, the case has been adjourned in court to April 20, the date of the next hearing. The facts of the murder case are that the victim, Ramjit, was seen for the last time by one of his family members on May 3, 2025. At this point he was socialising with some of his friends. He was reported missing shortly afterwards. Two days after the missing report was filed, charred remains of the victim were found in Fyzabad. The place where his charred body was found was close to the property where he was seen for the last time.

According to the police force, they arrested the couple, David Anthony and Latchmin Anthony, after extensive investigations by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three. Other segments of the police force who were part of this investigation included the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and the South Western Division.

The investigation of the case, which has reached its 11 month point was supervised by Superintendent Persad and ASP Maharaj.