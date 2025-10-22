Saint Lucian Cycling Legend Jean Louis dies in tragic road accident in Canada

Louis, Saint Lucia's first and only cyclist to be named Sportsman of the Year in 1985, tragically passed away on October 17 after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Burlington.

Louis, famously known as Saint Lucia's first and only cyclist to be named Sportsman of the Year in 1985, reportedly passed away on October 17 after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Burlington. The 66-year-old was pronounced dead right on the scene, confirmed his family.

Following his death, the Saint Lucian cycling icon is being remembered by his brother Daniel and other members of the cycling community, not only for the historical wins he made on the track but for the lives he touched positively throughout his career.

One of the Saint Lucian cyclist's most notable victories was claiming the inaugural men's title at the 1987 Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Cycling Championships. Additionally, Louis secured numerous Ovaltine titles, both locally and in St. Kitts & Nevis, including the 1987 Barclays Bank Race to Dennery and back. He also dominated invitational grass track races at school sports, hailing from the south Castries community of Anse La Salopwe, in La Toc.

Jean Louis also rode during the 2023 as well as 2024 National Championships, in order to support the next generation of cyclists.

Louis has further been lauded for not only his performance but his contribution to the cycling community abroad but also within the Caribbean region.

“He played a major role in my development, along with my brothers.” Cyril Mangal, president of the Saint Lucia Cycling Association also noted of Louis’s contribution in the development of the sport on the island. As he was instrumental in the development of many young cyclists in the 1980s and the 90s.

He went on to note that the legendary cyclist and champion, Louis was also helping the team with the equipment even after he moved to Canada, as he was like a father figure not only to the association but to all the members of the Saint Lucia cycling community.

Multiple citizens throughout the Caribbean have also taken to Facebook to offer their condolences for the death of the legendary cyclist who uplifted many up and coming cyclists throughout his life. One user wrote, “Sad developments indeed condolences to the family and friends.”