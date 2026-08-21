CPL 2026: Shabab Khan stars as Antigua and Barbuda Falcons beat Patriots by three wickets

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons chased down the Patriots’ 187-run target with three wickets remaining, with Shabab Khan scoring 30 from 12 balls to earn Player of the Match honours.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons defeated the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 3 wickets in the 12th match of the 2026 Caribbean Premier League on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

The Twenty20 fixture was played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots were put in to bat first and posted 187 runs in their 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top-scored with 49 runs, while Jason Holder was the pick of the bowlers for Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, finishing with figures of two wickets.

In reply, Antigua and Barbuda Patriots reached the target with 117 balls bowled and three wickets remaining.

Shabab Khan was named as the Player of the Match for scoring 30 runs in 12 balls. The match moved Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to number four on the points table while St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lie at number 7.

Player of the match, during a post-match interview noted, “It is crazy. I played a game, we had a final, a List A final, I played a game and then traveled back to Islamabad, and then I had a long journey here.”

The next match, Match 13 is scheduled for August 21, 2026, between St Lucia Kings and Jamaica Kingsmen. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons will next face Trinbago Knight Riders in the 14th Match of the series on August 22, 2026.

STKNP will face Jamaica Kingsmen in the 18th Match of the series, scheduled for August 27, 2026.