Dominica featured by AFAR as "Caribbean’s best destinations for solo travellers"

AFAR highlights Dominica’s secluded beaches, volcanic landscapes and guided nature experiences as attractions for solo travellers looking for adventure and opportunities to meet others.

Dominica: Dominica has been recognized as a place for people who like to travel alone. It was written about in a media post by AFAR Media, which is a travel magazine. The post was shared by @nomad.nomad on Instagram on October 4, 2026.

The post talked about Dominica as an island known as Nature Island. It has mountains and forests, tall volcanic mountains and quiet beaches.

Dominica, known as the “Nature Island,” offers solo travelers a rugged landscape of thick vegetation, volcanic terrain, and beaches with plenty of breathing room, the post read.

Three beaches were mentioned in the post. The first one is Batibou Beach. It is a secluded stretch reached via a steep, scenic trail. People can enjoy the sand and palm trees there.

Champagne Beach is a famous beach because there are volcanic vents that emit gas and bubbles. Many sea creatures are found there. The last one is Mero Beach, which is a popular black-sand beach near the city of Roseau. It is a place where it is easy to meet other travelers and start a conversation.

There’s secluded Batibou Beach, where a steep journey leads to white sand and palm trees; Champagne Beach, where volcanic springs bubble up from the ocean floor and colorful marine life fills the water; and Mero Beach, a popular black-sand stretch near Roseau where it’s easy to strike up a conversation with fellow beachgoers, Afar Media noted.

Afar Media recommended that people who are attracted to solo-traveling should try local tours. Places like Titou Gorge, the Boiling Lake and Ti Kwen Glo Cho are recommended. The post suggests that joining a group tour is a way to meet other travelers.

“For a deeper look at Dominica, local tours can take solo travelers to places like Titou Gorge, Boiling Lake, and Ti Kwen Glo Cho-and offer a chance to meet other travelers along the way.”

The post also has a link to an article by writer Kaitlyn Rosati. She has traveled alone to more than 80 countries and thinks that Dominica is one of her favorites.

Dominica has always been one of the destinations that is well-known in the Caribbean. That is why it is a favorite, for travelers who want to enjoy solo-traveling and nature.